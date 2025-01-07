iifl-logo-icon 1
Computer Age Management Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,898.15
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

863.77

673.75

661.45

651.34

yoy growth (%)

28.2

1.85

1.55

7.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-270.3

-217.06

-209.72

-228.99

As % of sales

31.29

32.21

31.7

35.15

Other costs

-203.36

-188.83

-191.75

-230.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.54

28.02

28.98

35.35

Operating profit

390.1

267.85

259.98

192.03

OPM

45.16

39.75

39.3

29.48

Depreciation

-47.39

-39.38

-45.94

-26.51

Interest expense

-6.62

-7.06

-8.27

-0.27

Other income

39.76

58.6

19.5

11

Profit before tax

375.84

280

225.26

176.25

Taxes

-86.42

-61.03

-61.19

-64.12

Tax rate

-22.99

-21.79

-27.16

-36.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

289.41

218.97

164.07

112.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

289.41

218.97

164.07

112.12

yoy growth (%)

32.16

33.46

46.32

-29.91

NPM

33.5

32.5

24.8

17.21

