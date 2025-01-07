Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
863.77
673.75
661.45
651.34
yoy growth (%)
28.2
1.85
1.55
7.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-270.3
-217.06
-209.72
-228.99
As % of sales
31.29
32.21
31.7
35.15
Other costs
-203.36
-188.83
-191.75
-230.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.54
28.02
28.98
35.35
Operating profit
390.1
267.85
259.98
192.03
OPM
45.16
39.75
39.3
29.48
Depreciation
-47.39
-39.38
-45.94
-26.51
Interest expense
-6.62
-7.06
-8.27
-0.27
Other income
39.76
58.6
19.5
11
Profit before tax
375.84
280
225.26
176.25
Taxes
-86.42
-61.03
-61.19
-64.12
Tax rate
-22.99
-21.79
-27.16
-36.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
289.41
218.97
164.07
112.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
289.41
218.97
164.07
112.12
yoy growth (%)
32.16
33.46
46.32
-29.91
NPM
33.5
32.5
24.8
17.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.