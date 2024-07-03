Computer Age Management Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
365.17
331.4
310.46
289.68
275.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
365.17
331.4
310.46
289.68
275.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.57
11.71
11.43
9.91
9.63
Total Income
377.75
343.11
321.89
299.59
284.71
Total Expenditure
194.97
181.6
167.12
160.3
152.97
PBIDT
182.78
161.51
154.77
139.29
131.74
Interest
2.16
2.13
2.11
2.12
1.97
PBDT
180.62
159.38
152.67
137.17
129.77
Depreciation
18.37
16.98
18.1
18.45
17.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.36
36.94
32.9
30.55
29.7
Deferred Tax
-0.94
-1.5
-1.32
-0.36
-1.13
Reported Profit After Tax
120.83
106.95
102.99
88.54
83.78
Minority Interest After NP
-1.63
-1.26
-0.51
-0.76
-0.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
122.47
108.21
103.5
89.29
84.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
122.47
108.21
103.5
89.29
84.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.88
22.01
21.07
18.13
17.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
110
0
120
100
Equity
49.28
49.19
49.14
49.14
49.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.05
48.73
49.85
48.08
47.89
PBDTM(%)
49.46
48.09
49.17
47.35
47.17
PATM(%)
33.08
32.27
33.17
30.56
30.45
