Computer Age Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,852.6
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

375.84

280

225.26

176.25

Depreciation

-47.39

-39.38

-45.94

-26.51

Tax paid

-86.42

-61.03

-61.19

-64.12

Working capital

13.32

36.49

23.48

-2.81

Other operating items

Operating

255.33

216.07

141.61

82.8

Capital expenditure

70.72

14.61

112.19

29.17

Free cash flow

326.05

230.68

253.8

111.97

Equity raised

687.28

642.3

689.81

727.34

Investing

92.93

-34.72

74.12

-9.03

Financing

145.69

73.03

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

70.16

132.08

Net in cash

1,251.96

911.3

1,087.89

962.36

