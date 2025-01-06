Computer Age Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
375.84
280
225.26
176.25
Depreciation
-47.39
-39.38
-45.94
-26.51
Tax paid
-86.42
-61.03
-61.19
-64.12
Working capital
13.32
36.49
23.48
-2.81
Other operating items
Operating
255.33
216.07
141.61
82.8
Capital expenditure
70.72
14.61
112.19
29.17
Free cash flow
326.05
230.68
253.8
111.97
Equity raised
687.28
642.3
689.81
727.34
Investing
92.93
-34.72
74.12
-9.03
Financing
145.69
73.03
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
70.16
132.08
Net in cash
1,251.96
911.3
1,087.89
962.36
