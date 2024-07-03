Computer Age Management Services Ltd Summary

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is Indias largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the Indias financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer Agency to the Asset Management Industry of India and technology enabled service solutions partner to Private Equity Funds, Banks and Non-Banking Finance Companies. The Company was incorporated on May 25, 1988 and approved to act as Registrar and Transfer Agents to Asset Management Companies by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Company had converted to Public Limited Company with effect from 27 September 2019.The major shareholders of the Company include NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Faering Capital, HDFC Group and Acsys Investments Private Limited. During the year 2019-20, one of the shareholders of the Company, Acsys Investments Private Limited sold 4,890,400 shares to Great Terrain Investment Limited and Faering Capital, through a Share Purchase Agreement. The Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated 08 January 2020 for an Initial Public Offer of up to 12164400 Equity Shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). NSE Investments Limited, Great Terrain Investments Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Acsys Investments Pvt Ltd, HDB Employees Welfare Trust have severally confirmed their participation in the above Offer For Sale. In February 2020, SEBI has directed NSE Investments Limited to divest its stake in CAMS within a period of one year.As of 31st March 2020, the Company has 5 wholly owned subsidiaries (including 1 step-down subsidiary).The Company has completed its initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1,82,46,600 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for cash at an issue price of Rs 1,230/- per equity share through offer for sale by existing shareholder. The equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited on 01 October, 2020.As of March 31, 2021, the Company has 6 wholly owned subsidiaries, including 1 step-down subsidiary.As of March 31, 2022, Company has 6 wholly owned subsidiaries, including 1 step-down subsidiary which is under the process of winding up. On April 5, 2022, the Company has acquired 51% share capital of Fintuple Technologies Private Limited, which became a subsidiary as on the above date. It acquired controlling stake in Fintuple after which it has become a subsidiary of the Company with effect from April 5, 2022 . During FY 2021-22, the Company launched MFCentral in collaboration with KFintech in September, 2021. It launched CAMS WealthServ, a customisable digital solution designed to ease and expedite the onboarding of High Networth Individual Investors (HNII) on the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and Portfolio Management Service (PMS) platform and set up an office in GIFT City. It launched the industry first cloud-based Central Record-keeping Agency platform to provide services to National Pension System (NPS) in March, 2022. It launched the Account Aggregator services.In 2022-23, the Company acquired 55.42% share capital of Think Analytics India Private Limited (TAIPL), making it a subsidiary effective from April 04, 2023. Think Analytics Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. & Think 360 AI, Inc. based in Ohio, USA became step down subsidiaries of the Company with effect from April 04, 2023.CAMSs operations as a Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) commenced in March 2022. It launched products like Recon Dynamix, and Loan against Mutual Funds (LAMF) in 2022-23. In 2023, CAMS acquired a controlling stake in two start-up entities viz. Fintuple and Think360 AI. It collaborated with Microsoft India to develop Account Aggregator (AA) in India for accelerating digital transformation in credit lending, investment advisory, and personal finance management.