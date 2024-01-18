Dividend 28 Oct 2024 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024 14.5 145 Interim

The Board has approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 25.00 (including a special dividend of Rs. I 0.50) per equity share. The bove Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 08 November 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 26 November 2024.

Dividend 28 Oct 2024 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024 10.5 105 Special

Dividend 2 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024 11 110 Interim

The Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 12 August 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 30 August 2024.

Dividend 9 May 2024 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024 16.5 165 Final

Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 16.50 subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM

Dividend 6 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 12 120 Interim