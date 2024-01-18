iifl-logo-icon 1
4,444.15
(3.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 202414.5145Interim
The Board has approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 25.00 (including a special dividend of Rs. I 0.50) per equity share. The bove Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 08 November 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 26 November 2024.
Dividend28 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 202410.5105Special
The Board has approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 25.00 (including a special dividend of Rs. 10.50) per equity share. The bove Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 08 November 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 26 November 2024.
Dividend2 Aug 202412 Aug 202412 Aug 202411110Interim
The Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 12 August 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 30 August 2024.
Dividend9 May 20248 Jul 20248 Jul 202416.5165Final
Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 16.50 subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM
Dividend6 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 202412120Interim
Inter alia, the Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.12/- (Rupees twelve only) per equity share

