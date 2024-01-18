|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|14.5
|145
|Interim
|The Board has approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 25.00 (including a special dividend of Rs. I 0.50) per equity share. The bove Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 08 November 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 26 November 2024.
|Dividend
|28 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|10.5
|105
|Special
|The Board has approved the payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 25.00 (including a special dividend of Rs. 10.50) per equity share. The bove Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 08 November 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 26 November 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|11
|110
|Interim
|The Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.11/- (Rupees Eleven only) per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 12 August 2024 which has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend will be on or before 30 August 2024.
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|16.5
|165
|Final
|Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 16.50 subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|12
|120
|Interim
|Inter alia, the Board has approved the payment of an interim Dividend of Rs.12/- (Rupees twelve only) per equity share
