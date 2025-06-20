₹46,583.6
(367.29)(0.79%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹46,181.1
Prev. Close
₹46,216.3
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹46,046.5
₹46,709.45
Performance
One Week (%)
-1.36
One Month (%)
3.99
One Year (%)
-6.71
YTD (%)
11.74
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
787.45
814.9
776.75
13,85,969
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
8,871
9,460
8,795
1,30,114
BASF India Ltd
4,899
4,938.5
4,864
13,483
Blue Star Ltd
1,610
1,620
1,584.1
5,24,993
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,424.9
2,467.2
2,377.5
2,44,371
EIH Ltd
344.55
351.15
340.5
8,35,118
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
633
644.55
626.3
4,89,038
Saregama India Ltd
499.7
521.65
495.65
9,34,627
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
962.85
973
935.7
6,87,262
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
522.85
526.5
513.15
3,33,143
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
195.36
196.75
192.17
7,25,525
Zensar Technologies Ltd
846.85
852.9
835.8
3,18,637
Gillette India Ltd
9,900
10,499
9,810
69,549
Castrol India Ltd
207.28
208.06
204.45
8,45,251
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
1,801.2
1,822.9
1,776.1
97,929
PCBL Chemical Ltd
390.95
393
384
7,97,183
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
8,009
8,200
7,827
1,11,809
Jindal Saw Ltd
239.52
241.5
229.01
35,90,905
Usha Martin Ltd
315
319
307.55
17,32,150
HFCL Ltd
81.72
82.11
79.37
1,10,71,127
Can Fin Homes Ltd
764.45
781.45
760
5,25,429
Finolex Industries Ltd
215.32
221.94
214.5
23,54,871
Anant Raj Ltd
511.95
526.95
507.45
29,85,302
Apar Industries Ltd
7,919
7,999
7,651.5
48,502
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
970.5
991.5
961.9
14,37,892
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,632.9
2,688.4
2,620.8
4,91,400
Welspun Living Ltd
128.78
130.4
127.71
21,23,121
BEML Ltd
4,639.5
4,728.4
4,261
45,61,774
National Aluminium Company Ltd
183.99
184.75
180.97
69,79,033
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
632.95
634.9
608.4
15,17,144
HBL Engineering Ltd
578.4
582.7
563.55
9,91,677
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
111.87
113
111.3
3,27,680
NCC Ltd
221.3
223.3
218
27,83,004
Mastek Ltd
2,421
2,472
2,390.7
1,50,727
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
439.5
450.5
436.1
23,04,809
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
550.85
555.45
542.6
15,70,904
Praj Industries Ltd
490.15
492
475.15
5,41,502
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
12,245
12,644
12,128
56,880
Avanti Feeds Ltd
722.7
752.3
719
8,02,955
Hindustan Copper Ltd
248.67
249.5
243.42
58,64,157
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,045.6
2,061.7
2,004
85,307
Natco Pharma Ltd
875.1
880.2
869.85
5,92,885
Ircon International Ltd
197.35
199.4
189.42
1,08,82,131
Manappuram Finance Ltd
271.45
272.72
263.14
89,51,851
Welspun Corp Ltd
915.1
919.35
875.05
8,92,408
Engineers India Ltd
221.17
221.84
213.91
34,17,647
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
155.07
158.85
154.4
15,02,812
Sonata Software Ltd
397.9
410
395
20,06,716
NBCC (India) Ltd
117.08
117.97
113.66
1,54,00,158
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
3,287.6
3,300
3,113
31,86,035
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,394.8
1,414.4
1,387.8
2,19,306
Cyient Ltd
1,306.6
1,309
1,279.2
3,68,257
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1,153.4
1,209.9
1,141.5
7,50,765
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
389.8
393
383
11,69,104
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,060.4
2,110.9
2,039.1
4,95,137
Jyothy Labs Ltd
319.8
334.2
317.5
13,29,894
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
762.5
769.95
740.55
2,49,640
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
1,049.8
1,055
1,031.9
6,06,092
Birlasoft Ltd
421.4
423
412.85
19,20,014
V-Guard Industries Ltd
376.75
377.75
366.4
1,06,702
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
865.95
874.4
827.5
30,61,620
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
392.5
398.6
388.65
5,35,689
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,685.8
1,688.9
1,632.7
31,25,164
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.7
1,645.5
1,625
11,56,671
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,147
1,166.1
1,140.2
2,84,761
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Triveni Turbine Ltd
602.2
613.15
593.55
17,18,983
IIFL Finance Ltd
474.7
480.2
471
61,47,875
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,255.7
1,265
1,235.3
4,00,198
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
491.95
504.45
489
3,97,418
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
316.8
320.8
312.9
4,69,090
Rites Ltd
272.7
275.9
269
12,27,636
Tanla Platforms Ltd
652.85
657.7
634.1
6,08,676
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
375.65
377.2
368.7
7,38,097
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
8,085
8,107.5
7,705.5
10,07,130
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
179.76
182.53
175.41
16,06,079
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,177.8
1,185.9
1,165.1
1,43,738
Sobha Ltd
1,488.7
1,557.5
1,478.6
8,73,949
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
eClerx Services Ltd
3,390.2
3,490
3,369.2
44,495
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
1,113.3
1,153
1,099.7
2,95,768
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,480.7
1,489
1,460.1
1,19,271
Angel One Ltd
2,827.7
2,842.9
2,758
14,45,536
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
369.55
374.5
363.45
17,06,152
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
934.7
970
923.1
2,94,116
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
755.4
766
744
1,45,998
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,912.3
2,934
2,865.4
1,25,863
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,903.4
1,925
1,856.7
4,22,945
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
6,519
6,541.5
6,314
2,85,243
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
4,167.4
4,199
4,020
6,30,921
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
1,077.8
1,149
1,065.6
17,56,194
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,724.2
1,732
1,667.2
51,807
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
344.6
345.4
337.8
14,62,827
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
4,543.1
4,619.9
4,520
10,757
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,626.6
1,760.9
1,582.6
9,80,746
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,490.4
2,498.9
2,444.7
1,31,941
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
182.51
183
178.86
43,94,466
Affle 3i Ltd
1,899.7
1,927.5
1,890.5
3,91,536
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
983
999
975.9
10,26,900
