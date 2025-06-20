iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100

Nifty Smlquality SHARE PRICE

46,583.6

(367.29)negative-bottom arrow(0.79%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

46,181.1

Prev. Close

46,216.3

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

46,046.5

Select price range

46,709.45

Performance

One Week (%)

-1.36

One Month (%)

3.99

One Year (%)

-6.71

YTD (%)

11.74

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty Smlquality LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

787.45

814.9

776.75

13,85,969

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

8,871

9,460

8,795

1,30,114

BASF India Ltd

4,899

4,938.5

4,864

13,483

Blue Star Ltd

1,610

1,620

1,584.1

5,24,993

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,424.9

2,467.2

2,377.5

2,44,371

EIH Ltd

344.55

351.15

340.5

8,35,118

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

633

644.55

626.3

4,89,038

Saregama India Ltd

499.7

521.65

495.65

9,34,627

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

962.85

973

935.7

6,87,262

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

522.85

526.5

513.15

3,33,143

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

195.36

196.75

192.17

7,25,525

Zensar Technologies Ltd

846.85

852.9

835.8

3,18,637

Gillette India Ltd

9,900

10,499

9,810

69,549

Castrol India Ltd

207.28

208.06

204.45

8,45,251

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

1,801.2

1,822.9

1,776.1

97,929

PCBL Chemical Ltd

390.95

393

384

7,97,183

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

8,009

8,200

7,827

1,11,809

Jindal Saw Ltd

239.52

241.5

229.01

35,90,905

Usha Martin Ltd

315

319

307.55

17,32,150

HFCL Ltd

81.72

82.11

79.37

1,10,71,127

Can Fin Homes Ltd

764.45

781.45

760

5,25,429

Finolex Industries Ltd

215.32

221.94

214.5

23,54,871

Anant Raj Ltd

511.95

526.95

507.45

29,85,302

Apar Industries Ltd

7,919

7,999

7,651.5

48,502

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

970.5

991.5

961.9

14,37,892

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,632.9

2,688.4

2,620.8

4,91,400

Welspun Living Ltd

128.78

130.4

127.71

21,23,121

BEML Ltd

4,639.5

4,728.4

4,261

45,61,774

National Aluminium Company Ltd

183.99

184.75

180.97

69,79,033

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

632.95

634.9

608.4

15,17,144

HBL Engineering Ltd

578.4

582.7

563.55

9,91,677

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

111.87

113

111.3

3,27,680

NCC Ltd

221.3

223.3

218

27,83,004

Mastek Ltd

2,421

2,472

2,390.7

1,50,727

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

439.5

450.5

436.1

23,04,809

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

550.85

555.45

542.6

15,70,904

Praj Industries Ltd

490.15

492

475.15

5,41,502

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

12,245

12,644

12,128

56,880

Avanti Feeds Ltd

722.7

752.3

719

8,02,955

Hindustan Copper Ltd

248.67

249.5

243.42

58,64,157

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,045.6

2,061.7

2,004

85,307

Natco Pharma Ltd

875.1

880.2

869.85

5,92,885

Ircon International Ltd

197.35

199.4

189.42

1,08,82,131

Manappuram Finance Ltd

271.45

272.72

263.14

89,51,851

Welspun Corp Ltd

915.1

919.35

875.05

8,92,408

Engineers India Ltd

221.17

221.84

213.91

34,17,647

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

155.07

158.85

154.4

15,02,812

Sonata Software Ltd

397.9

410

395

20,06,716

NBCC (India) Ltd

117.08

117.97

113.66

1,54,00,158

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

3,287.6

3,300

3,113

31,86,035

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,394.8

1,414.4

1,387.8

2,19,306

Cyient Ltd

1,306.6

1,309

1,279.2

3,68,257

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,153.4

1,209.9

1,141.5

7,50,765

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

389.8

393

383

11,69,104

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,060.4

2,110.9

2,039.1

4,95,137

Jyothy Labs Ltd

319.8

334.2

317.5

13,29,894

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

762.5

769.95

740.55

2,49,640

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

1,049.8

1,055

1,031.9

6,06,092

Birlasoft Ltd

421.4

423

412.85

19,20,014

V-Guard Industries Ltd

376.75

377.75

366.4

1,06,702

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

865.95

874.4

827.5

30,61,620

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

392.5

398.6

388.65

5,35,689

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,685.8

1,688.9

1,632.7

31,25,164

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.7

1,645.5

1,625

11,56,671

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,147

1,166.1

1,140.2

2,84,761

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Triveni Turbine Ltd

602.2

613.15

593.55

17,18,983

IIFL Finance Ltd

474.7

480.2

471

61,47,875

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,255.7

1,265

1,235.3

4,00,198

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

491.95

504.45

489

3,97,418

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

316.8

320.8

312.9

4,69,090

Rites Ltd

272.7

275.9

269

12,27,636

Tanla Platforms Ltd

652.85

657.7

634.1

6,08,676

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

375.65

377.2

368.7

7,38,097

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

8,085

8,107.5

7,705.5

10,07,130

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

179.76

182.53

175.41

16,06,079

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,177.8

1,185.9

1,165.1

1,43,738

Sobha Ltd

1,488.7

1,557.5

1,478.6

8,73,949

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

eClerx Services Ltd

3,390.2

3,490

3,369.2

44,495

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

1,113.3

1,153

1,099.7

2,95,768

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,480.7

1,489

1,460.1

1,19,271

Angel One Ltd

2,827.7

2,842.9

2,758

14,45,536

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

369.55

374.5

363.45

17,06,152

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

934.7

970

923.1

2,94,116

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

755.4

766

744

1,45,998

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,912.3

2,934

2,865.4

1,25,863

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,903.4

1,925

1,856.7

4,22,945

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

6,519

6,541.5

6,314

2,85,243

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

4,167.4

4,199

4,020

6,30,921

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

1,077.8

1,149

1,065.6

17,56,194

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,724.2

1,732

1,667.2

51,807

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

344.6

345.4

337.8

14,62,827

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4,543.1

4,619.9

4,520

10,757

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,626.6

1,760.9

1,582.6

9,80,746

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,490.4

2,498.9

2,444.7

1,31,941

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

182.51

183

178.86

43,94,466

Affle 3i Ltd

1,899.7

1,927.5

1,890.5

3,91,536

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

983

999

975.9

10,26,900

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.