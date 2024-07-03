iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Living Ltd Share Price

156.16
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.5
  • Day's High164.79
  • 52 Wk High212.95
  • Prev. Close163.49
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 122.65
  • Turnover (lac)2,057.34
  • P/E28.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value41.8
  • EPS5.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,175.76
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Welspun Living Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

164.5

Prev. Close

163.49

Turnover(Lac.)

2,057.34

Day's High

164.79

Day's Low

155

52 Week's High

212.95

52 Week's Low

122.65

Book Value

41.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,175.76

P/E

28.27

EPS

5.78

Divi. Yield

0.06

Welspun Living Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

Welspun Living Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

Welspun Living Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.23%

Non-Promoter- 14.74%

Institutions: 14.74%

Non-Institutions: 17.99%

Custodian: 1.01%

Share Price

Welspun Living Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.18

98.81

98.81

100.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,643.85

3,439.58

3,376.34

3,238.16

Net Worth

3,741.03

3,538.39

3,475.15

3,338.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,956.34

5,323.56

4,976.59

5,639.33

yoy growth (%)

11.88

6.97

-11.75

15.44

Raw materials

-3,129.55

-2,649.83

-2,513.49

-2,695.33

As % of sales

52.54

49.77

50.5

47.79

Employee costs

-535.05

-538.07

-496.67

-464.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

734.06

569.41

393.87

887.86

Depreciation

-330.14

-388.14

-467.32

-466.32

Tax paid

-207.39

-137.67

-89.77

-120.75

Working capital

47.13

-151.62

353.25

240.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.88

6.97

-11.75

15.44

Op profit growth

7.25

12.93

-34.74

8.04

EBIT growth

25.78

37.83

-50.57

-8.01

Net profit growth

10.9

56.15

-0.79

-52.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,679.24

8,093.76

9,311.47

7,340.18

6,741.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,679.24

8,093.76

9,311.47

7,340.18

6,741.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

145.94

121.39

65.97

67.84

138.51

Welspun Living Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welspun Living Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B K Goenka

Executive Vice Chairman

R R Mandawewala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shashikant Thorat

Managing Director & CEO

Dipali Goenka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anisha Motwani

Whole Time Director & COO

Altaf Jiwani

Independent Director

Naiyya Saggi

Independent Director

RITU NIRAJ ANAND

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Living Ltd

Summary

Welspun India, a part of USD 2.7 billion flagship- company of Welspun Group, is amongst the largest home textile manufacturers in the world with presence in Bed, Bath & Flooring. It is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is supplier to 17 of Top 30 global retailers. It has dominant presence in fifty countries across the world with a distribution network in over 32 countries including USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Welspun India has two world-class, state of the art textile manufacturing facilities at Anjar (Gujarat) and Vapi. The Company is a leading manufacturer of wide range of home textile products, mainly terry towels, bed linen products and rugs.The company started its operations as a small texturizing unit under the name Welspun Winilon Silk Mills in the district of Palghar in the year January 17th, 1985. Six years down the line in 1991, Welspun Polyester India Limited went public with its initial public offer (IPO) and subsequently became Welspun India Limited. In 1993, Welspun India set up terry towel facility at Vapi, Gujarat. In 2000, Welspun USA was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun India Limited. With sales, design and marketing based in NYC, Welspun focused on getting to know the US consumer. The company has amalgamated Glofame Cotspin Industries Ltd with itself during May 2005. According to the scheme of amalgamation, Welspun India will issue 10 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 33 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- e
Company FAQs

What is the Welspun Living Ltd share price today?

The Welspun Living Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Living Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Living Ltd is ₹15175.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welspun Living Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Living Ltd is 28.27 and 4.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welspun Living Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Living Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Living Ltd is ₹122.65 and ₹212.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welspun Living Ltd?

Welspun Living Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.74%, 3 Years at 3.55%, 1 Year at 10.92%, 6 Month at 6.61%, 3 Month at -3.40% and 1 Month at 2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welspun Living Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welspun Living Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.24 %
Institutions - 14.75 %
Public - 17.99 %

