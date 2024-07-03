SectorTextiles
Open₹164.5
Prev. Close₹163.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,057.34
Day's High₹164.79
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹212.95
52 Week's Low₹122.65
Book Value₹41.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,175.76
P/E28.27
EPS5.78
Divi. Yield0.06
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.18
98.81
98.81
100.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,643.85
3,439.58
3,376.34
3,238.16
Net Worth
3,741.03
3,538.39
3,475.15
3,338.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,956.34
5,323.56
4,976.59
5,639.33
yoy growth (%)
11.88
6.97
-11.75
15.44
Raw materials
-3,129.55
-2,649.83
-2,513.49
-2,695.33
As % of sales
52.54
49.77
50.5
47.79
Employee costs
-535.05
-538.07
-496.67
-464.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
734.06
569.41
393.87
887.86
Depreciation
-330.14
-388.14
-467.32
-466.32
Tax paid
-207.39
-137.67
-89.77
-120.75
Working capital
47.13
-151.62
353.25
240.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.88
6.97
-11.75
15.44
Op profit growth
7.25
12.93
-34.74
8.04
EBIT growth
25.78
37.83
-50.57
-8.01
Net profit growth
10.9
56.15
-0.79
-52.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,679.24
8,093.76
9,311.47
7,340.18
6,741.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,679.24
8,093.76
9,311.47
7,340.18
6,741.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
145.94
121.39
65.97
67.84
138.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B K Goenka
Executive Vice Chairman
R R Mandawewala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shashikant Thorat
Managing Director & CEO
Dipali Goenka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anisha Motwani
Whole Time Director & COO
Altaf Jiwani
Independent Director
Naiyya Saggi
Independent Director
RITU NIRAJ ANAND
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welspun Living Ltd
Summary
Welspun India, a part of USD 2.7 billion flagship- company of Welspun Group, is amongst the largest home textile manufacturers in the world with presence in Bed, Bath & Flooring. It is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is supplier to 17 of Top 30 global retailers. It has dominant presence in fifty countries across the world with a distribution network in over 32 countries including USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Welspun India has two world-class, state of the art textile manufacturing facilities at Anjar (Gujarat) and Vapi. The Company is a leading manufacturer of wide range of home textile products, mainly terry towels, bed linen products and rugs.The company started its operations as a small texturizing unit under the name Welspun Winilon Silk Mills in the district of Palghar in the year January 17th, 1985. Six years down the line in 1991, Welspun Polyester India Limited went public with its initial public offer (IPO) and subsequently became Welspun India Limited. In 1993, Welspun India set up terry towel facility at Vapi, Gujarat. In 2000, Welspun USA was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun India Limited. With sales, design and marketing based in NYC, Welspun focused on getting to know the US consumer. The company has amalgamated Glofame Cotspin Industries Ltd with itself during May 2005. According to the scheme of amalgamation, Welspun India will issue 10 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 33 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- e
Read More
The Welspun Living Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Living Ltd is ₹15175.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Living Ltd is 28.27 and 4.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Living Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Living Ltd is ₹122.65 and ₹212.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welspun Living Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.74%, 3 Years at 3.55%, 1 Year at 10.92%, 6 Month at 6.61%, 3 Month at -3.40% and 1 Month at 2.13%.
