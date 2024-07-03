Summary

Welspun India, a part of USD 2.7 billion flagship- company of Welspun Group, is amongst the largest home textile manufacturers in the world with presence in Bed, Bath & Flooring. It is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is supplier to 17 of Top 30 global retailers. It has dominant presence in fifty countries across the world with a distribution network in over 32 countries including USA, Canada, UK and Australia. Welspun India has two world-class, state of the art textile manufacturing facilities at Anjar (Gujarat) and Vapi. The Company is a leading manufacturer of wide range of home textile products, mainly terry towels, bed linen products and rugs.The company started its operations as a small texturizing unit under the name Welspun Winilon Silk Mills in the district of Palghar in the year January 17th, 1985. Six years down the line in 1991, Welspun Polyester India Limited went public with its initial public offer (IPO) and subsequently became Welspun India Limited. In 1993, Welspun India set up terry towel facility at Vapi, Gujarat. In 2000, Welspun USA was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun India Limited. With sales, design and marketing based in NYC, Welspun focused on getting to know the US consumer. The company has amalgamated Glofame Cotspin Industries Ltd with itself during May 2005. According to the scheme of amalgamation, Welspun India will issue 10 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 33 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- e

