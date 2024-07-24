iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024 , 02:31 PM

On Wednesday, July 24, Welspun Living Ltd. approved the buyback of its equity shares along with its June quarterly results.

The business would buy back up to 1.26 Crore equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The buyback amount will be ₹278 Crore.

The buyback price is set at ₹220 per share, a 26% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Welspun Living plans to purchase back up to 7.87% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital.

The record date for the company’s share buyback is August 5, 2024. The buyback will be carried out under the “tender offer” procedure, which means the share will be repurchased at a predetermined fixed price.

DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed to manage the share repurchase.

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16% from the previous year to ₹2,536.5 Crore. In the quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed by 10% to ₹342 Crore.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter fell by 70 basis points to 13.5% from 14.2% the previous year.

Despite the Red Sea challenges and varied global macroeconomic conditions, Welspun Living reported a 20% year-on-year increase in exports, according to Chairman BK Goenka.

At around 2.22 PM, Welspun Living was trading 4.56% higher at ₹181.55, against the previous close of ₹173.63 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹181.70, and ₹173.24, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Welspun Living
  • Welspun Living Buyback
  • Welspun Living News
  • Welspun Living Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.