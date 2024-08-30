Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,956.34
5,323.56
4,976.59
5,639.33
yoy growth (%)
11.88
6.97
-11.75
15.44
Raw materials
-3,129.55
-2,649.83
-2,513.49
-2,695.33
As % of sales
52.54
49.77
50.5
47.79
Employee costs
-535.05
-538.07
-496.67
-464.35
As % of sales
8.98
10.1
9.98
8.23
Other costs
-1,209.32
-1,126.43
-1,072.77
-1,110.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.3
21.15
21.55
19.68
Operating profit
1,082.41
1,009.22
893.66
1,369.44
OPM
18.17
18.95
17.95
24.28
Depreciation
-330.14
-388.14
-467.32
-466.32
Interest expense
-101.42
-94.81
-88.01
-87.18
Other income
83.22
43.14
55.55
71.93
Profit before tax
734.06
569.41
393.87
887.86
Taxes
-207.39
-137.67
-89.77
-120.75
Tax rate
-28.25
-24.17
-22.79
-13.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
526.67
431.73
304.1
767.1
Exceptional items
0
43.16
0
-460.55
Net profit
526.67
474.89
304.1
306.55
yoy growth (%)
10.9
56.15
-0.79
-52.71
NPM
8.84
8.92
6.11
5.43
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
