iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Welspun Living Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

159.78
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Living Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,956.34

5,323.56

4,976.59

5,639.33

yoy growth (%)

11.88

6.97

-11.75

15.44

Raw materials

-3,129.55

-2,649.83

-2,513.49

-2,695.33

As % of sales

52.54

49.77

50.5

47.79

Employee costs

-535.05

-538.07

-496.67

-464.35

As % of sales

8.98

10.1

9.98

8.23

Other costs

-1,209.32

-1,126.43

-1,072.77

-1,110.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.3

21.15

21.55

19.68

Operating profit

1,082.41

1,009.22

893.66

1,369.44

OPM

18.17

18.95

17.95

24.28

Depreciation

-330.14

-388.14

-467.32

-466.32

Interest expense

-101.42

-94.81

-88.01

-87.18

Other income

83.22

43.14

55.55

71.93

Profit before tax

734.06

569.41

393.87

887.86

Taxes

-207.39

-137.67

-89.77

-120.75

Tax rate

-28.25

-24.17

-22.79

-13.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

526.67

431.73

304.1

767.1

Exceptional items

0

43.16

0

-460.55

Net profit

526.67

474.89

304.1

306.55

yoy growth (%)

10.9

56.15

-0.79

-52.71

NPM

8.84

8.92

6.11

5.43

Welspun Living : related Articles

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Read More
Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Living Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.