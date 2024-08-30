Welspun Living Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
734.06
569.41
393.87
887.86
Depreciation
-330.14
-388.14
-467.32
-466.32
Tax paid
-207.39
-137.67
-89.77
-120.75
Working capital
47.13
-151.62
353.25
240.07
Other operating items
Operating
243.65
-108.02
190.03
540.85
Capital expenditure
35.61
337.31
220.63
814.63
Free cash flow
279.27
229.28
410.66
1,355.48
Equity raised
5,418.05
4,660.73
4,190.33
3,658.48
Investing
61.15
447.33
76.6
134.54
Financing
-441.53
109.57
512.49
1,077.22
Dividends paid
0
100.47
65.3
65.3
Net in cash
5,316.95
5,547.39
5,255.4
6,291.03
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
