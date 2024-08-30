iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Living Ltd Cash Flow Statement

156.16
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Welspun Living FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

734.06

569.41

393.87

887.86

Depreciation

-330.14

-388.14

-467.32

-466.32

Tax paid

-207.39

-137.67

-89.77

-120.75

Working capital

47.13

-151.62

353.25

240.07

Other operating items

Operating

243.65

-108.02

190.03

540.85

Capital expenditure

35.61

337.31

220.63

814.63

Free cash flow

279.27

229.28

410.66

1,355.48

Equity raised

5,418.05

4,660.73

4,190.33

3,658.48

Investing

61.15

447.33

76.6

134.54

Financing

-441.53

109.57

512.49

1,077.22

Dividends paid

0

100.47

65.3

65.3

Net in cash

5,316.95

5,547.39

5,255.4

6,291.03

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living
30 Aug 2024

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore
24 Jul 2024

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

