Welspun Living Ltd Balance Sheet

144.23
(-2.58%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Living Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

97.18

98.81

98.81

100.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,643.85

3,439.58

3,376.34

3,238.16

Net Worth

3,741.03

3,538.39

3,475.15

3,338.63

Minority Interest

Debt

1,964.8

925.04

1,317.73

1,408.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

467.82

324.02

297.76

272.45

Total Liabilities

6,173.65

4,787.45

5,090.64

5,020.03

Fixed Assets

2,879.01

1,871.84

2,024.25

2,158.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,567.34

1,902.86

1,896.17

1,411.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.98

0

0

15.48

Networking Capital

1,561.5

967.48

1,090.36

1,211.43

Inventories

1,552.72

1,243.93

1,069.77

1,072.08

Inventory Days

65.69

Sundry Debtors

631.62

609.1

804.27

748.81

Debtor Days

45.88

Other Current Assets

750.89

295.79

316.33

483.77

Sundry Creditors

-527.09

-663.78

-572.85

-648.34

Creditor Days

39.72

Other Current Liabilities

-846.64

-517.56

-527.16

-444.89

Cash

133.82

45.27

79.86

223.49

Total Assets

6,173.65

4,787.45

5,090.64

5,020.03

Welspun Living : related Articles

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Read More
Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

Read More

