Welspun Living Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
97.18
98.81
98.81
100.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,643.85
3,439.58
3,376.34
3,238.16
Net Worth
3,741.03
3,538.39
3,475.15
3,338.63
Minority Interest
Debt
1,964.8
925.04
1,317.73
1,408.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
467.82
324.02
297.76
272.45
Total Liabilities
6,173.65
4,787.45
5,090.64
5,020.03
Fixed Assets
2,879.01
1,871.84
2,024.25
2,158.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,567.34
1,902.86
1,896.17
1,411.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.98
0
0
15.48
Networking Capital
1,561.5
967.48
1,090.36
1,211.43
Inventories
1,552.72
1,243.93
1,069.77
1,072.08
Inventory Days
65.69
Sundry Debtors
631.62
609.1
804.27
748.81
Debtor Days
45.88
Other Current Assets
750.89
295.79
316.33
483.77
Sundry Creditors
-527.09
-663.78
-572.85
-648.34
Creditor Days
39.72
Other Current Liabilities
-846.64
-517.56
-527.16
-444.89
Cash
133.82
45.27
79.86
223.49
Total Assets
6,173.65
4,787.45
5,090.64
5,020.03
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
