|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
66.23%
70.5%
70.5%
70.5%
70.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.74%
11.83%
12.95%
12.97%
12.6%
Non-Institutions
17.99%
16.65%
15.53%
15.52%
15.88%
Total Non-Promoter
32.74%
28.49%
28.49%
28.49%
28.49%
Custodian
1.01%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
