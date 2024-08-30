iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Living Ltd Shareholding Pattern

148.05
(-1.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Welspun Living Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

66.23%

70.5%

70.5%

70.5%

70.5%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

14.74%

11.83%

12.95%

12.97%

12.6%

Non-Institutions

17.99%

16.65%

15.53%

15.52%

15.88%

Total Non-Promoter

32.74%

28.49%

28.49%

28.49%

28.49%

Custodian

1.01%

1%

1%

1%

1%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.23%

Non-Promoter- 14.74%

Institutions: 14.74%

Non-Institutions: 17.99%

Custodian: 1.01%

Welspun Living: Related NEWS

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Read More
Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Living Ltd

