|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.88
11.42
-8.85
12.08
Op profit growth
11.3
8.12
-29.05
-0.58
EBIT growth
16.58
18.3
-39.53
-11.64
Net profit growth
6.36
31.79
7.66
-51.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.41
18.01
18.56
23.85
EBIT margin
13.16
12.29
11.57
17.45
Net profit margin
7.35
7.52
6.36
5.38
RoCE
13.9
12.6
11.36
20.09
RoNW
4.07
4.54
3.84
4.09
RoA
1.94
1.92
1.56
1.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.48
5.22
3.96
3.61
Dividend per share
0.15
1
0.65
0.65
Cash EPS
0.85
0.26
-1.18
-1.47
Book value per share
36.27
29.58
25.93
23.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.79
4.17
14.63
24.25
P/CEPS
94.71
83.31
-48.84
-59.49
P/B
2.23
0.73
2.23
3.66
EV/EBIDTA
7.52
4.18
7.41
7.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.87
16.96
18.26
Tax payout
-28.34
-26.12
-28.85
-17.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.38
54.6
57.04
49.76
Inventory days
82.09
76.72
78.01
65.58
Creditor days
-63.1
-52.91
-53.84
-55.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.89
-4.66
-4.97
-7.32
Net debt / equity
0.69
1.1
1.19
1.31
Net debt / op. profit
1.87
2.7
2.77
1.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.87
-48.89
-49.97
-45.79
Employee costs
-11.2
-11.54
-11.16
-9.6
Other costs
-21.49
-21.53
-20.29
-20.75
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
