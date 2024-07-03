Welspun Living Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,409.58
4,986.11
4,693.13
4,023.05
4,070.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,409.58
4,986.11
4,693.13
4,023.05
4,070.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
115.11
84.6
61.34
76.39
45
Total Income
5,524.69
5,070.71
4,754.47
4,099.44
4,115.71
Total Expenditure
4,710.43
4,288.57
4,021.76
3,550.84
3,790.38
PBIDT
814.26
782.14
732.71
548.6
325.33
Interest
98.23
93.74
59.67
69.18
60.7
PBDT
716.03
688.4
673.04
479.42
264.63
Depreciation
182.32
196.58
197.91
227.69
214.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
122.08
-15.95
137.51
53.57
14.39
Deferred Tax
23.28
198.17
-25.52
25.34
6.1
Reported Profit After Tax
388.35
309.6
363.14
172.82
29.69
Minority Interest After NP
1.84
-13.18
4.82
5.05
-1.37
Net Profit after Minority Interest
386.51
322.78
358.32
167.77
31.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
386.51
322.78
358.32
167.77
31.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.03
3.32
3.7
1.7
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.91
97.18
97.18
98.81
98.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.05
15.68
15.61
13.63
7.99
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.17
6.2
7.73
4.29
0.72
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
