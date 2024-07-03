Welspun Living Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7,104
5,939.86
7,084.38
5,204.47
5,123.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,104
5,939.86
7,084.38
5,204.47
5,123.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.41
79.92
45.87
46.64
91.7
Total Income
7,208.41
6,019.78
7,130.25
5,251.11
5,215.47
Total Expenditure
6,093.74
5,465.84
5,952.21
4,189.5
4,158.54
PBIDT
1,114.67
553.94
1,178.04
1,061.61
1,056.93
Interest
101.6
96.61
104.96
133.3
116.46
PBDT
1,013.07
457.33
1,073.08
928.31
940.47
Depreciation
298.26
328.61
309.02
339.39
356.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
202.87
29.24
194.61
124.01
122.94
Deferred Tax
-30.25
25.96
13.99
48.46
27.36
Reported Profit After Tax
542.19
73.52
555.46
416.45
433.76
Minority Interest After NP
7.09
0.08
6.48
6.89
11.99
Net Profit after Minority Interest
535.1
73.44
548.98
409.56
421.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
32.25
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
535.1
73.44
548.98
409.56
389.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.54
0.74
5.52
4.08
4.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.18
98.81
98.81
100.47
100.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.69
9.32
16.62
20.39
20.62
PBDTM(%)
14.26
7.69
15.14
17.83
18.35
PATM(%)
7.63
1.23
7.84
8
8.46
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
