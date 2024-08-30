Welspun Living Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Welspun Living Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that in addition to consideration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider agenda for Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Welspun Living Limited (the Company) held on July 24, 2024. A) Un-audited Financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the unaudited financial results of the Company, on consolidated as well as standalone basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on July 24, 2024. B) Investment in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Odisha Project of the Company. The Board at its meeting held on January 31, 2024, had approved exploring opportunities in different states within India. The Board had decided to provide funds upto Rs. 30 Crore in a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of exploration of opportunities. In this regards, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has approved the proposal of acquisition of Welspun Home Textiles Limited (WHTL), a newly formed Company having a nominal capital of Rs. 1 Lakh, for participation in new projects being explored. The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is given in Annexure A to this letter. C) Approval of Buy-Back 1. In continuance to our intimation dated July 18, 2024 and July 19, 2024, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 24, 2024, has approved buyback proposal for purchase of 1,26,55,970 (One Crore Twenty Six Lakhs Fifty Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1 each (Equity Share) by the Company at a price of Rs. 220/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Twenty only) per Equity Share payable in cash (Buyback Price), for an aggregate amount of not exceeding Rs. 278.44 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy Eight Crore and Forty Four Lakh Only) (Buyback Size) (excluding expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, advisors fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing, dispatch expenses, transaction costs viz. brokerage, applicable taxes such as buyback taxes, securities transaction tax, goods and service tax, stamp duty, etc.), representing 7.87% and 6.67% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the Buyback) from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route in accordance and consonance with the provisions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Buyback Regulations) (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment of the Companies Act, 2013 or Buyback Regulation). The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations. The Board has formed a Buyback Committee (the Buyback Committee) and has delegated its powers to the Buyback Committee to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in connection with the Buyback. The pre-Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company as on July 19, 2024 is attached hereto as Annexure B. 2. Record Date for Buyback: Pursuant to Regulation 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, it is further notified that the Company has fixed August 05, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for Buyback of Equity Shares. 3. DAM Capital Advisors Limited, a SEBI Registered Merchant Banker, has been appointed as the Manager to the Buyback. With reference to our letter dated June 27, 2024 please note the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 shall re-open from Saturday, July 27, 2024. The above matters have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 24, 2024 commenced at 11:00 a.m. and the above agendas were approved at 1:30 p.m. Please take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.07.2024) Please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 24, 2024 has considered and approved the business as attached. 