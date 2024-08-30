iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Living Ltd AGM

151.63
(3.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:34:58 PM

Welspun Living CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Attaching herewith copy of newspaper advertisements published on August 28, 2024 intimating inter-alia that 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. Please Find Attached Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of AGM held on September 26, 2024.

Welspun Living: Related News

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

