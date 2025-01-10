To the Members of Welspun Living Limited (Formerly known as Welspun India Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Welspun Living Limited (Formerly known as Welspun India Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the financial statement/financial information of Welspun Living Employees Welfare Trust ("the Trust") (Formerly known as Welspun India Employees Welfare Trust) for the year ended on that date audited by the other auditor of the Trust.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the Trust, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Measurement of government grant (as described in note 2.4 of the standalone financial statements) The standalone financial statements include claims of government grant in respect of the following: We performed the following audit procedures, among others: a. Claims in the form of reimbursement of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) collected on sale of products based on the extent of the eligible capital investments in plant and machinery for the specified period under the Gujarat Textile Policy (the Policy) by the Company. During the current year, there has been a change in the product / sale mix which has been factored by the management for computation of government grant. • We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to the government grants, including the controls in respect of measurement of the grants. b. Claims in the form of one time capital subsidy, interest subsidy on eligible capital investments, power subsidy, reimbursement of land and stamp duty and reimbursement of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) collected on products sold to the extent of the eligible capital investments in plant and machinery for the specified period under Telangana Textile and Apparel Policy (TTAP) by the Company • We analysed the forecast in respect of sales and purchase used by the management in computation of the government grant with respect to reimbursement of SGST. The estimates and judgements used by the management in the computation of government grants includes: • We compared the forecast in respect to sales and purchase to the business plan and previous forecasts to the actual results. • Future sales growth rate; • We compared the eligible capital investments considered by the management with the amount sanctioned by the regulatory authority and with the maximum amount of claim which can be utilized over the eligibility period. • Future product/sales mix and eligibility period • We analysed the inputs used in the computation of government grant as per the modalities to claim the reimbursement of SGST under the Policy. • Input tax credit utilisation; • We evaluated the basis of management estimates and judgements in respect of: • SGST rates on the products; • Future sales growth rate; • Eligible capital investments limit; • Future product/sales mix and eligibility period; Considering the significance of the estimates and judgements used by the management, we have determined this to be a key audit matter. • Input tax credit utilization; and • SGST rates on the products. • We read the legal opinion obtained by the Company in respect of incentive under the policy. • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of government grant. Impairment of Investments in subsidiaries (as described in note 46(f) of the standalone financial statements) We performed the following audit procedures, among others: The Company has investment in subsidiaries of Rs. 862.40 crores which are carried at cost. For investments where management identifies any impairment indicators, such investments are tested for impairment using discounted cash-flow models by which recoverable value of each investment is compared to the carrying value as at balance sheet date. A deficit between the recoverable value and the carrying value would result in impairment. • We evaluated the inputs and assumptions underlying managements assessment of indicators of impairment for investments in subsidiaries. The Key inputs and assumptions used in the model are following: • We evaluated the forecast of future cash flows used by the management in the model to compute the recoverable value. • Sales growth rate; • We compared the forecast of future cash flows to business plan and previous forecasts to the actual results and analysed results for material differences, if any. • Operating margins (%); • We evaluated the basis of management assumptions in respect of future sales growth rate, operating margins, perpetuity growth rate and discount rate used to compute the recoverable value. • Pre-tax discount rate (%); and • We involved valuation specialists to assist in evaluating the key assumptions and methodologies used by the Company in computing the recoverable amount. • Perpetuity growth rate (%) • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the managements impairment testing model. Considering the significant degree of management judgement involved in the assumptions used for computation of the recoverable amount, this is determined as key audit matter. • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may

cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• For the Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of Trust included in the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company, whose financial statements include total assets of Rs. 74.85 crores as at March 31, 2024, and total revenues of Rs.0.17 crores and net cash inflows of Rs. 0.02 crores for the year ended on that date. These financial statements and other financial information of the Trust have been audited by other auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of Trust, is based solely on the report of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The accompanying standalone financial statements includes comparative financial information of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023 which are restated to include the financial statements of five entities on account of merger as explained in note 48 to the standalone financial statement. Of the above, financial statements of four entities which reflect total assets of Rs. 13.30 crores as at March 31, 2023 and total revenues of Rs. 0.78 crores and total net profit after tax of Rs. 0.47 crores for the year ended on that date respectively, and net cash inflows of Rs. 0.58 crores for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by other auditors who expressed unmodified opinion on those financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the Trust, as noted in the Other Matter paragraph, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that we were unable to verify whether the back up of books of accounts for one of the supporting software is being performed daily as necessary evidence in respect of such backup server are not available with the Company, as stated in note 47(9) to the financial statements and except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 30 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer note 26(C)(i)(c) to the standalone financial statements;

iii. Following are the instances of delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company:

Year Describe the delay Date of payment Amount involved (in crores) Number of days delay 2015-16 Final dividend October 9, 2023 0.03 8

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47(5) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47(6) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest

in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 27(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 47(10) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting softwares.

Annexure 1 referred to in Paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Welspun Living Limited (Formerly known as Welspun India Limited) ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable Properties, in the nature of freehold land & buildings, as indicated in the below mentioned cases which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT) Order dated April 9, 2024, are not individually held in the name of the Company.

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held -indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Land Rs. 90.68 crores Welspun Flooring Limited No NA Land pending transfer to the Company on account of scheme of merger, which are in the name of erstwhile subsidiary, will be transferred in the name of the Company in due course.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year including for inventories lying with third parties and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such physical verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the

coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) As disclosed in note 11(a) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/ or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to firms and Limited Liability Partnerships. Loans to companies and other parties as detailed in the below table:

Particulars Guarantees Loans (Rs. in Crores) (Rs. in Crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 75.00 7.00 - Others - 1.08 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 1,316.60 7.00 - Others - 1.10

(b) During the year the Company has not provided security and advances in the nature of loans to firms and limited liability partnerships. Investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies and other parties where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayableondemandorwithoutspecifyingany terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to manufacture of textile products, yarn, carpet products, and stone polymer composite tiles and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, service tax, customs duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The dues of income tax, sales tax, excise duty, goods and services tax that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (in crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Demand including penalty 2.54 AY 2005-06 to AY 2011-12 High Court 43.72 AY 2013-14, AY 2015-16 and AY 2021-22 CIT- (Appeals) Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1961 Sales Tax including penalty and Interest 1.77 2003-04, 2004-05 Jt. Comm. of Sales Tax (Appeals-2), Vadodara Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 42.91 April 2009 to Feb 2015 Comm. Of Central Excise, Kutch CENVAT including penalty 3.69 August 2005 to April 2010 Comm. Of Central Excise, Daman CENVAT including penalty 0.01 May 2010 to Nov 2010 Superintendent, Central Excise Vapi CENVAT including penalty 0.27 January 2012 Tribunal, CESTAT, Ahmedabad Central Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Penalty 0.12 2017- 2018 and 2018- 2019 The Commr. Appeals), Surat

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Terms loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 44 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 22(b) to the financial statements.

(b) The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account, till the date of the report. However, the period for such transfer i.e., thirty days from the end of the financial year as permitted under sub section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Welspun Living Limited (Formerly known as Welspun India Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Welspun Living Limited (Formerly known as Welspun India Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.