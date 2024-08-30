|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|-
|0.1
|10
|Final
|The Board in its meeting held today i.e April 25, 2024 has recommended the dividend. Intimation for the same is attached herewith. In continuance to our intimation dated April 22, 2024, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 25, 2024, have recommended Dividend of Re. 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each at the rate of 10% on the equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. The Dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the Company on the last day of book closure which will be June 28, 2024.
According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.Read More
Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.Read More
