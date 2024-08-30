iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Living Ltd Dividend

154.15
(1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:04:57 PM

Welspun Living CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202426 Jun 2024-0.110Final
The Board in its meeting held today i.e April 25, 2024 has recommended the dividend. Intimation for the same is attached herewith. In continuance to our intimation dated April 22, 2024, it hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 25, 2024, have recommended Dividend of Re. 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each at the rate of 10% on the equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. The Dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the Company on the last day of book closure which will be June 28, 2024.

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

30 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

Welspun Living to buyback shares worth ₹278 Crore

24 Jul 2024|02:31 PM

Welspun Living also announced its June quarter earnings alongside the repurchase announcement. Revenue for the quarter climbed by 16%.

