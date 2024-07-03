iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Labs Ltd Share Price

386.8
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open404.7
  • Day's High405
  • 52 Wk High595.85
  • Prev. Close403.2
  • Day's Low386
  • 52 Wk Low 366.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,194.21
  • P/E39.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value36.71
  • EPS10.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,203.63
  • Div. Yield0.87
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jyothy Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

404.7

Prev. Close

403.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,194.21

Day's High

405

Day's Low

386

52 Week's High

595.85

52 Week's Low

366.8

Book Value

36.71

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,203.63

P/E

39.38

EPS

10.24

Divi. Yield

0.87

Jyothy Labs Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jyothy Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

13 Nov 2024|10:21 AM

Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jyothy Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.88%

Non-Promoter- 30.37%

Institutions: 30.36%

Non-Institutions: 6.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyothy Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.72

36.72

36.72

36.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,104.51

844.7

695.69

897.06

Net Worth

1,141.23

881.42

732.41

933.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,166.26

1,884.99

1,665.37

1,699.73

yoy growth (%)

14.92

13.18

-2.02

4.15

Raw materials

-1,279.36

-1,004.31

-892.01

-868.74

As % of sales

59.05

53.27

53.56

51.11

Employee costs

-235.34

-220.85

-200.32

-167.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

183.2

246.91

169.36

208.48

Depreciation

-78.52

-77.9

-75.73

-56.58

Tax paid

-27.07

-33.14

-7.89

-47.94

Working capital

33.66

108.28

-65.9

62.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.92

13.18

-2.02

4.15

Op profit growth

-21.24

26.77

-9.96

6.64

EBIT growth

-26.57

33.21

-22.59

15.66

Net profit growth

-17.93

20.65

-1.77

-20.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,756.93

2,486.02

2,196.49

1,909.12

1,711.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,756.93

2,486.02

2,196.49

1,909.12

1,711.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

53.73

46.56

18.67

18.45

20

Jyothy Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyothy Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

M P Ramachandran

Chairperson & M D

M R Jyothy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreyas Trivedi

Independent Director

Bhumika Batra

Independent Director

ADITYA SAPRU

Director (Operation)

T Ananth Rao

Director (IT & HR)

Ravi Razdan

Independent Director

SURESH PALGHAT BALAKRISHNA

Independent Director

N Subramaniam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyothy Labs Ltd

Summary

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. was incorporated on January 15, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyothi Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. The Company was founded by M. P. Ramachandran, in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1983. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric care, dishwashing, mosquito repellent, personal care, household insecticides products, and provides laundry and dry cleaning services. It operates into six segments comprising of dish washing, fabric care, household insecticides, personal care, laundry services and other products. It has also established a presence in various channels, such as traditional stores, canteen stores, department stores, modern trade, and e-commerce, and its products are available in over 2.8 million outlets.The Company has 25 manufacturing plants across 21 locations in India. Furthermore, six manufacturing plants of the Company situated at Roorkee, Wynad, Jammu, Pithampur, Pondicherry and Baddi are most of their units ISO 9001-2015 certified. In the year 1992, it commissioned factory in Chennai to make Ujala. In the year 1994, they commissioned a plant in Pondicherry, theyre first in a backward area utilizing Government incentives.In the year 1995, the Company launched Nebula, an oil-based antibacterial washing soap in Kerala. In October 6, 1995, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to Jyothi Laboratories Ltd. In August 12, 1996, they further changed their name to Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. In the year 199
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jyothy Labs Ltd share price today?

The Jyothy Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd is ₹14203.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyothy Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyothy Labs Ltd is 39.38 and 12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyothy Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyothy Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyothy Labs Ltd is ₹366.8 and ₹595.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jyothy Labs Ltd?

Jyothy Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.76%, 3 Years at 42.63%, 1 Year at -16.78%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -25.07% and 1 Month at -2.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyothy Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyothy Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.89 %
Institutions - 30.37 %
Public - 6.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyothy Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

