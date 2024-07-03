SectorFMCG
Open₹404.7
Prev. Close₹403.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,194.21
Day's High₹405
Day's Low₹386
52 Week's High₹595.85
52 Week's Low₹366.8
Book Value₹36.71
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,203.63
P/E39.38
EPS10.24
Divi. Yield0.87
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,104.51
844.7
695.69
897.06
Net Worth
1,141.23
881.42
732.41
933.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,166.26
1,884.99
1,665.37
1,699.73
yoy growth (%)
14.92
13.18
-2.02
4.15
Raw materials
-1,279.36
-1,004.31
-892.01
-868.74
As % of sales
59.05
53.27
53.56
51.11
Employee costs
-235.34
-220.85
-200.32
-167.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
183.2
246.91
169.36
208.48
Depreciation
-78.52
-77.9
-75.73
-56.58
Tax paid
-27.07
-33.14
-7.89
-47.94
Working capital
33.66
108.28
-65.9
62.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.92
13.18
-2.02
4.15
Op profit growth
-21.24
26.77
-9.96
6.64
EBIT growth
-26.57
33.21
-22.59
15.66
Net profit growth
-17.93
20.65
-1.77
-20.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,756.93
2,486.02
2,196.49
1,909.12
1,711.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,756.93
2,486.02
2,196.49
1,909.12
1,711.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
53.73
46.56
18.67
18.45
20
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
M P Ramachandran
Chairperson & M D
M R Jyothy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreyas Trivedi
Independent Director
Bhumika Batra
Independent Director
ADITYA SAPRU
Director (Operation)
T Ananth Rao
Director (IT & HR)
Ravi Razdan
Independent Director
SURESH PALGHAT BALAKRISHNA
Independent Director
N Subramaniam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. was incorporated on January 15, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyothi Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. The Company was founded by M. P. Ramachandran, in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1983. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric care, dishwashing, mosquito repellent, personal care, household insecticides products, and provides laundry and dry cleaning services. It operates into six segments comprising of dish washing, fabric care, household insecticides, personal care, laundry services and other products. It has also established a presence in various channels, such as traditional stores, canteen stores, department stores, modern trade, and e-commerce, and its products are available in over 2.8 million outlets.The Company has 25 manufacturing plants across 21 locations in India. Furthermore, six manufacturing plants of the Company situated at Roorkee, Wynad, Jammu, Pithampur, Pondicherry and Baddi are most of their units ISO 9001-2015 certified. In the year 1992, it commissioned factory in Chennai to make Ujala. In the year 1994, they commissioned a plant in Pondicherry, theyre first in a backward area utilizing Government incentives.In the year 1995, the Company launched Nebula, an oil-based antibacterial washing soap in Kerala. In October 6, 1995, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to Jyothi Laboratories Ltd. In August 12, 1996, they further changed their name to Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. In the year 199
Read More
The Jyothy Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyothy Labs Ltd is ₹14203.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jyothy Labs Ltd is 39.38 and 12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyothy Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyothy Labs Ltd is ₹366.8 and ₹595.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jyothy Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.76%, 3 Years at 42.63%, 1 Year at -16.78%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -25.07% and 1 Month at -2.11%.
