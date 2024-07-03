Summary

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. was incorporated on January 15, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyothi Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. The Company was founded by M. P. Ramachandran, in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1983. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric care, dishwashing, mosquito repellent, personal care, household insecticides products, and provides laundry and dry cleaning services. It operates into six segments comprising of dish washing, fabric care, household insecticides, personal care, laundry services and other products. It has also established a presence in various channels, such as traditional stores, canteen stores, department stores, modern trade, and e-commerce, and its products are available in over 2.8 million outlets.The Company has 25 manufacturing plants across 21 locations in India. Furthermore, six manufacturing plants of the Company situated at Roorkee, Wynad, Jammu, Pithampur, Pondicherry and Baddi are most of their units ISO 9001-2015 certified. In the year 1992, it commissioned factory in Chennai to make Ujala. In the year 1994, they commissioned a plant in Pondicherry, theyre first in a backward area utilizing Government incentives.In the year 1995, the Company launched Nebula, an oil-based antibacterial washing soap in Kerala. In October 6, 1995, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to Jyothi Laboratories Ltd. In August 12, 1996, they further changed their name to Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. In the year 199

