Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. was incorporated on January 15, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Jyothi Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. The Company was founded by M. P. Ramachandran, in Thrissur, Kerala, in 1983. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric care, dishwashing, mosquito repellent, personal care, household insecticides products, and provides laundry and dry cleaning services. It operates into six segments comprising of dish washing, fabric care, household insecticides, personal care, laundry services and other products. It has also established a presence in various channels, such as traditional stores, canteen stores, department stores, modern trade, and e-commerce, and its products are available in over 2.8 million outlets.The Company has 25 manufacturing plants across 21 locations in India. Furthermore, six manufacturing plants of the Company situated at Roorkee, Wynad, Jammu, Pithampur, Pondicherry and Baddi are most of their units ISO 9001-2015 certified. In the year 1992, it commissioned factory in Chennai to make Ujala. In the year 1994, they commissioned a plant in Pondicherry, theyre first in a backward area utilizing Government incentives.In the year 1995, the Company launched Nebula, an oil-based antibacterial washing soap in Kerala. In October 6, 1995, the company became a public limited company and the name was changed to Jyothi Laboratories Ltd. In August 12, 1996, they further changed their name to Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. In the year 1997, they launched Ujala all over India.In the year 2000, the Company launched Maxo (mosquito repellent) in the State of West Bengal. Also, they launched Exo, an antibacterial dish water bar in Kerala. Later, they launched Exo across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In the year 2001, the Company acquired detergents plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh from Tate Chemicals Ltd. They launched Vanmala washing soap in Kerala and Maya incense sticks in selected states.In the year 2002, the company acquired Sri Sai Homecare Pvt Ltd, which has a mosquito coil production facility in Hyderabad. Thus, Sri Sai Homecare Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary company. Also, the company launched Jeeva Ayurvedic Soap in the market. In the year 2005, the company launched Exo Liquid and Ujala Stiff & Shine in South India.During the year 2006-07, the Company started marketing and distributing coffee products under the brand name Continental Speciale in a joint venture with CCL Products (India) Ltd. They acquired trademark and copyright for the brand More Light and Ruby. Also, they launched extensions in the household insecticide segment under the brand name Maxo - Liquid and Aerosol. In November 2006, the company established a 50:50 joint venture company with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, namely Balaji Telebrands Ltd for marketing and distribution of Ektas Karyasiddhi Graha Shanti Dhoops.During the year 2007-08, the Company commenced production in new manufacturing facilities at Jammu in Jammu & Kashmir for making mosquito repellent coils, Roorkee in Uttarakhand for making Ujala fabric whitener and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh for Ujala Stiff and Shine. In March 2008, they launched Ujala Stiff & Shine all over India.During the year 2008-09, the company forayed into service sector through new venture Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd, a subsidiary company for providing world class laundry at affordable price at consumer doorstep. They launched Jyothy Fabric Care Services Ltd and Fabric Spa. They launched Exo Dish wash liquid in all southern states and Exo Floor Shine products in the State of Kerala.In April 2009, the Company commenced full scale production of mosquito repellent coils in their Jammu unit. In October 2009, they expanded Exo dishwashing line from South India to Pan India. In November 2009, they launched fabric Spa at Bangalore. Also, the company bought technology DEPA, a repellent formulation for protection from all blood sucking insects and mosquitos from DRDO. In February 2010, they launched multi insect repellant in collaboration with prominent division of Defence Research and Development Establishment.During the year 2016, Associated Industries Consumer Products Private Limited - AICPPL (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company) amalgamated with Jyothy Consumer Products Marketing Limited - JCPML (Step down subsidiary of the Company i.e. Wholly Owned Subsidiary of AICPPL) pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay vide its Order dated July 3, 2015 which came into effect on August 6, 2015 and as a result, JCPML which was a step down subsidiary became direct subsidiary of the Company.During year 2017-18, Jyothy Consumer Products Marketing Limited (JCPML), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company amalgamated with the Company pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal vide its Order dated March 1, 2017, being the Appointed date for amalgamation as, April 1, 2016 which came into effect on March 17, 2017. In FY 2018-19, the Company introduced Ujala Crisp & Shine Gold Collection. It launched Pril Tamarind in dishwash segment. It introduced New Margo Glycerine in the personal care segment.In FY 2019-20, the Company launched revolutionary sub-category in dishwash segment, like Exo Dishwash Super Gel that combines the benefits of both Exo Bar and Exo Liquid. It launched Indias first Neem Paste Face Wash in West Bengal. It relaunched T-Shine with revised formulation to get better traction in the market. In FY 2020, Jyothy Fabricare Services Limited, Subsidiary of the Company, has filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, for seeking their approval to the proposed amalgamation of its two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries viz. Snoways Laundrers & Drycleaners Private Limited (First Transferor Company) and Four Seasons Drycleaning Services Private Limited (Second Transferor Company) with Jyothy Fabricare Services Limited (Transferee Company) along with the Scheme of Amalgamation. The Board of Directors of Jyothy Fabricare Services Limited has fixed April 1, 2019 as the Appointed Date for the purpose of amalgamation.In 2021, Ujala Liquid Detergent was launched in Kerala and TamilNadu. The Company launched liquid detergent under the brand name, Henko Matic. It launched Margo Hand Wash, a natural antibacterial hand wash with 1000 neem leaves. It launched alcohol-based Margo Hand Sanitizer infused with neem extracts. In FY 2022, the Company launched Ujala Detergent powder in West Bengal.During the year 2022-23, Jyothy Fabricare Services Limited (JFSL/ Transferor Company), a wholly owned subsidiary of Company was merged with the Jyothy Labs Limited (the Transferee Company/ Parent Company) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from February 24, 2023. Pursuant to the said Merger JFSL-JLL(JV), the Partnership Firm of Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd and Jyothy Labs Ltd was also merged with the Company.In April 2023, the Company launched 3 new variants under Margo Neem Naturals product comprising of Neem, Almond Oil, Rose, Honey, Lemon, Aloe Vera and Jasmine.