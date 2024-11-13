Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 with limited review thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Unaudited Financial Results For The quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2024 with limited review thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 3 May 2024

Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Reports thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Appointment of Chairperson (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024