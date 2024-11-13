iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyothy Labs Ltd Board Meeting

389
(-0.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Jyothy Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 with limited review thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Unaudited Financial Results For The quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2024 with limited review thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20243 May 2024
Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Reports thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Appointment of Chairperson (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Jyothy Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 with limited review thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule IIII of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding changes in Directorship of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Jyothy Labs: Related News

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:21 AM

Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyothy Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.