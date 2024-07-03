Jyothy Labs Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,475.57
1,337.49
1,419.44
1,229.62
1,256.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,475.57
1,337.49
1,419.44
1,229.62
1,256.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.25
23.56
30.17
20.96
25.6
Total Income
1,501.82
1,361.05
1,449.61
1,250.58
1,282
Total Expenditure
1,203.67
1,110.48
1,166.65
1,054
1,116.15
PBIDT
298.15
250.57
282.96
196.58
165.85
Interest
2.79
2.45
2.28
6.33
6.76
PBDT
295.36
248.12
280.68
190.25
159.09
Depreciation
27.3
25.69
24.27
24.06
26.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
47.02
38.62
45.34
29.32
24.73
Deferred Tax
14.33
14.74
10.84
10.22
-4.78
Reported Profit After Tax
206.71
169.07
200.23
126.65
113.08
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0.02
-0.17
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
206.72
169.05
200.4
126.65
113.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
5.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
206.72
169.05
200.4
126.65
107.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.63
4.6
5.46
3.45
3.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.2
18.73
19.93
15.98
13.2
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14
12.64
14.1
10.29
9
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.