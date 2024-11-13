iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

389.1
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Jyothy Labs FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

183.2

246.91

169.36

208.48

Depreciation

-78.52

-77.9

-75.73

-56.58

Tax paid

-27.07

-33.14

-7.89

-47.94

Working capital

33.66

108.28

-65.9

62.8

Other operating items

Operating

111.26

244.13

19.83

166.74

Capital expenditure

96.34

48.63

123.43

1.38

Free cash flow

207.6

292.76

143.26

168.12

Equity raised

1,436.62

1,413.35

1,342.84

1,158.42

Investing

-135.55

2.03

-106.24

91.34

Financing

167.73

-124.05

-257.66

125.99

Dividends paid

0

0

110.16

18.18

Net in cash

1,676.4

1,584.11

1,232.37

1,562.06

Jyothy Labs : related Articles

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:21 AM

Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.

Read More

