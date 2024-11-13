Jyothy Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
183.2
246.91
169.36
208.48
Depreciation
-78.52
-77.9
-75.73
-56.58
Tax paid
-27.07
-33.14
-7.89
-47.94
Working capital
33.66
108.28
-65.9
62.8
Other operating items
Operating
111.26
244.13
19.83
166.74
Capital expenditure
96.34
48.63
123.43
1.38
Free cash flow
207.6
292.76
143.26
168.12
Equity raised
1,436.62
1,413.35
1,342.84
1,158.42
Investing
-135.55
2.03
-106.24
91.34
Financing
167.73
-124.05
-257.66
125.99
Dividends paid
0
0
110.16
18.18
Net in cash
1,676.4
1,584.11
1,232.37
1,562.06
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
