Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Ltd (JL) has divested its entire 75% equity stake in Jyothy Kallol Bangladesh Limited (JKBL) to Kallol Enterprise Ltd. The deal was completed for a consideration of BDT 3,01,92,134.

The sale was approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 25, 2025. Post sale, JKBL ceases to be a subsidiary of Jyothy Labs. Jyothy Labs signed a share purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Kallol Enterprise Limited, the prior 25% owner of JKBL.

JKBL extended a revenue of BDT 520 lakh for the year up to March 31, 2024, representing about 0.14% of the total revenues of Jyothy Labs. The net worth of JKBL, as on the date of the financials is considered, was BDT 1,023 lakh which is around 0.42% to that of the consolidated net worth of Jyothy Labs.

Particularly the acquirer entity is Kallol Enterprise Limited, locating at Tejgaon Industrial Area, Dhaka, Bangladesh.The transaction is considered a related party transaction but was negotiated at fair market value. Jyothy Labs said the sale does not constitute a Scheme of Arrangement under SEBI’s LODR Regulations, 2015.

