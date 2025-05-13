Jyothy Labs Q4 Net Profit Declines 2.4% YoY to ₹76.3 Crore

Jyothy Labs reported a net profit of ₹76.3 crore in March 31, 2025 Q4, which was lower by 2.4% compared to ₹78.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The quarter ended March 2025 revenue of the company was ₹667 crore, up 1.1% from year ago ₹660 crore in Q4 FY24.

Operating performance was marginally improved with EBITDA increasing by 3.1% to ₹112 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹108.5 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA operating margin during the quarter was better at 16.8% compared to 16.4% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Improved operating margin is a reflection of improved cost efficiency and consistent expense management even when there is no growth in revenue.

Board of Company has also suggested payment of final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share for 2024–25, pending approval of the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Date of AGM and record date as regards to entitlement to dividend will be communicated later by the company.

Jyothy Labs has been delivering good numbers in an increasingly improving FMCG scenario with a glimpse of operating excellence in the near future as bottom-line growth remains under marginal pressure.

Jyothy Laboratories was established in 1983 by Mr. M. P. Ramachandran in thetown of Thrissur, Kerala. JLL is a trusted name in Indian FMCG market. It has a diversified product portfolio, consisting of fabric care, dishwashing, household insecticides and personal care.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com