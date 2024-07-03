Jyothy Labs Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
733.76
741.81
659.99
677.5
732.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
733.76
741.81
659.99
677.5
732.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.53
13.72
12.97
10.59
13.23
Total Income
746.29
755.53
672.96
688.09
745.57
Total Expenditure
595.31
608.36
551.61
558.87
596.97
PBIDT
150.98
147.17
121.35
129.22
148.6
Interest
1.4
1.39
1.26
1.19
1.17
PBDT
149.58
145.78
120.09
128.03
147.43
Depreciation
13.89
13.41
12.86
12.83
12.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.08
22.94
18.53
20.09
24.1
Deferred Tax
6.59
7.74
10.55
4.19
7.04
Reported Profit After Tax
105.02
101.69
78.15
90.92
103.98
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0.03
-0.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
104.99
101.73
78.16
90.89
104.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
104.99
101.73
78.16
90.89
104.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.86
2.77
2.13
2.48
2.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.57
19.83
18.38
19.07
20.29
PBDTM(%)
20.38
19.65
18.19
18.89
20.13
PATM(%)
14.31
13.7
11.84
13.41
14.19
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
