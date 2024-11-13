Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,166.26
1,884.99
1,665.37
1,699.73
yoy growth (%)
14.92
13.18
-2.02
4.15
Raw materials
-1,279.36
-1,004.31
-892.01
-868.74
As % of sales
59.05
53.27
53.56
51.11
Employee costs
-235.34
-220.85
-200.32
-167.96
As % of sales
10.86
11.71
12.02
9.88
Other costs
-402.09
-343.09
-323.21
-385.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.56
18.2
19.4
22.68
Operating profit
249.45
316.73
249.82
277.46
OPM
11.51
16.8
15
16.32
Depreciation
-78.52
-77.9
-75.73
-56.58
Interest expense
-6.68
-11.72
-24.77
-42.34
Other income
18.95
19.81
20.04
29.95
Profit before tax
183.2
246.91
169.36
208.48
Taxes
-27.07
-33.14
-7.89
-47.94
Tax rate
-14.78
-13.42
-4.66
-22.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
156.12
213.76
161.47
160.53
Exceptional items
0
-23.5
-3.77
0
Net profit
156.12
190.26
157.69
160.53
yoy growth (%)
-17.93
20.65
-1.77
-20.54
NPM
7.2
10.09
9.46
9.44
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
