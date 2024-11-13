Jyothy Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.72
36.72
36.72
36.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,104.51
844.7
695.69
897.06
Net Worth
1,141.23
881.42
732.41
933.78
Minority Interest
Debt
50.56
46.53
171.24
96.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
64.03
59.09
75.36
87.59
Total Liabilities
1,255.82
987.04
979.01
1,118.26
Fixed Assets
457.08
450.27
447.82
467.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
197.32
5.8
5.8
141.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
138.24
158.38
180.78
187.96
Networking Capital
298.01
90.04
134.66
130.89
Inventories
282.1
300.19
295.66
276.6
Inventory Days
49.81
53.55
Sundry Debtors
195.78
132.26
137.09
87.25
Debtor Days
23.09
16.89
Other Current Assets
360.13
121.57
150.27
160.1
Sundry Creditors
-275.9
-214.2
-236.31
-190.28
Creditor Days
39.81
36.84
Other Current Liabilities
-264.1
-249.78
-212.05
-202.78
Cash
165.17
282.55
209.95
190.83
Total Assets
1,255.82
987.04
979.01
1,118.26
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
