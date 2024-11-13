iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

398.35
(-2.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.72

36.72

36.72

36.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,104.51

844.7

695.69

897.06

Net Worth

1,141.23

881.42

732.41

933.78

Minority Interest

Debt

50.56

46.53

171.24

96.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

64.03

59.09

75.36

87.59

Total Liabilities

1,255.82

987.04

979.01

1,118.26

Fixed Assets

457.08

450.27

447.82

467.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

197.32

5.8

5.8

141.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

138.24

158.38

180.78

187.96

Networking Capital

298.01

90.04

134.66

130.89

Inventories

282.1

300.19

295.66

276.6

Inventory Days

49.81

53.55

Sundry Debtors

195.78

132.26

137.09

87.25

Debtor Days

23.09

16.89

Other Current Assets

360.13

121.57

150.27

160.1

Sundry Creditors

-275.9

-214.2

-236.31

-190.28

Creditor Days

39.81

36.84

Other Current Liabilities

-264.1

-249.78

-212.05

-202.78

Cash

165.17

282.55

209.95

190.83

Total Assets

1,255.82

987.04

979.01

1,118.26

Jyothy Labs : related Articles

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

Jyothy Labs Sees Q2 Profit Rise, Plans Growth in Rural Markets

13 Nov 2024|10:21 AM

Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

