The Board at their meeting held on May 15, 2024, decided to hold the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)