|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|15 May 2024
|The Board at their meeting held on May 15, 2024, decided to hold the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and Notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.