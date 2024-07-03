Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹457
Prev. Close₹454.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,241.81
Day's High₹460.45
Day's Low₹446
52 Week's High₹536
52 Week's Low₹267.5
Book Value₹132.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,793.5
P/E31.23
EPS14.32
Divi. Yield1.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.89
21.89
24.18
24.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,869.51
2,637.5
1,750.04
1,439.06
Net Worth
2,891.4
2,659.39
1,774.22
1,463.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,274.34
4,664.02
4,423.57
3,370.7
yoy growth (%)
-8.35
5.43
31.23
19.33
Raw materials
-2,859.15
-3,436.06
-3,251.79
-2,589.53
As % of sales
66.89
73.67
73.51
76.82
Employee costs
-301.23
-270.05
-254.97
-202.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
529.95
453.7
418.62
159.43
Depreciation
-80.74
-79.08
-74.89
-55.36
Tax paid
-137.8
-158.56
-93.96
-49.69
Working capital
599.58
-311.51
449.41
-386.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.35
5.43
31.23
19.33
Op profit growth
12.87
3.22
92.99
-47.07
EBIT growth
14.7
1.44
103.43
-50.52
Net profit growth
39.82
-16.54
198.4
-53.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,151.4
6,310.1
4,694.04
4,703.35
4,436.63
Excise Duty
931.31
693.26
403.1
29.18
0
Net Sales
5,220.09
5,616.84
4,290.94
4,674.17
4,436.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.2
1,497.94
81.33
32.28
56.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhruv M Sawhney
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Tarun Sawhney
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Sawhney
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudipto Sarkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
J K Dadoo
Independent Non Exe. Director
SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajender Pal Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kohli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geeta Bhalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meena Hemchandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
Summary
Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited is a focused, growing corporation having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The company is among the three largest sugar manufacturers in India, and the market leader in its engineering business comprising steam turbines, high speed gears, gearboxes and water treatment solutions. The Company is engaged in diversified businesses, mainly categorised into two segments - Sugar & allied businesses and Engineering business. Sugar & allied businesses primarily comprises manufacture of sugar and distillation of alcohol. Engineering business primarily comprises manufacture of high speed gears, gearboxes and providing water/waste-water treatment solutions. The other operations mainly include the operations of retail stores at various rural and semi-urban locations pursued by Triveni Retail Ventures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, and trading of various package fast moving consumer goods, including sugar.The company has seven sugar mills in operation at Khataull, Deoband, Sabitagarh, Chandanpur, Raninagal, Milak Naraipur and Ramkola in Uttar Pradesh. They are having turbine manufacturing and gear manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Mysore and water & waster water treatment business is located at Noida. The company is also having a two co-generations power plants located at their major facilities, namely Khatauli (46 MW) & Deoband (22 MW) and a 160,000 litre per day capacity distillery at Muzaffarnagar. Triveni Engineer
Read More
The Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹447.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is ₹9793.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is 31.23 and 3.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is ₹267.5 and ₹536 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.75%, 3 Years at 25.91%, 1 Year at 32.11%, 6 Month at 14.15%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 10.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.