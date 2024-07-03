Summary

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited is a focused, growing corporation having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The company is among the three largest sugar manufacturers in India, and the market leader in its engineering business comprising steam turbines, high speed gears, gearboxes and water treatment solutions. The Company is engaged in diversified businesses, mainly categorised into two segments - Sugar & allied businesses and Engineering business. Sugar & allied businesses primarily comprises manufacture of sugar and distillation of alcohol. Engineering business primarily comprises manufacture of high speed gears, gearboxes and providing water/waste-water treatment solutions. The other operations mainly include the operations of retail stores at various rural and semi-urban locations pursued by Triveni Retail Ventures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, and trading of various package fast moving consumer goods, including sugar.The company has seven sugar mills in operation at Khataull, Deoband, Sabitagarh, Chandanpur, Raninagal, Milak Naraipur and Ramkola in Uttar Pradesh. They are having turbine manufacturing and gear manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Mysore and water & waster water treatment business is located at Noida. The company is also having a two co-generations power plants located at their major facilities, namely Khatauli (46 MW) & Deoband (22 MW) and a 160,000 litre per day capacity distillery at Muzaffarnagar. Triveni Engineer

