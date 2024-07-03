iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Share Price

447.4
(-1.66%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open457
  • Day's High460.45
  • 52 Wk High536
  • Prev. Close454.95
  • Day's Low446
  • 52 Wk Low 267.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,241.81
  • P/E31.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value132.85
  • EPS14.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,793.5
  • Div. Yield1.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

457

Prev. Close

454.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2,241.81

Day's High

460.45

Day's Low

446

52 Week's High

536

52 Week's Low

267.5

Book Value

132.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,793.5

P/E

31.23

EPS

14.32

Divi. Yield

1.29

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.35%

Foreign: 8.34%

Indian: 52.64%

Non-Promoter- 14.64%

Institutions: 14.64%

Non-Institutions: 24.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.89

21.89

24.18

24.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,869.51

2,637.5

1,750.04

1,439.06

Net Worth

2,891.4

2,659.39

1,774.22

1,463.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,274.34

4,664.02

4,423.57

3,370.7

yoy growth (%)

-8.35

5.43

31.23

19.33

Raw materials

-2,859.15

-3,436.06

-3,251.79

-2,589.53

As % of sales

66.89

73.67

73.51

76.82

Employee costs

-301.23

-270.05

-254.97

-202.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

529.95

453.7

418.62

159.43

Depreciation

-80.74

-79.08

-74.89

-55.36

Tax paid

-137.8

-158.56

-93.96

-49.69

Working capital

599.58

-311.51

449.41

-386.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.35

5.43

31.23

19.33

Op profit growth

12.87

3.22

92.99

-47.07

EBIT growth

14.7

1.44

103.43

-50.52

Net profit growth

39.82

-16.54

198.4

-53.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,151.4

6,310.1

4,694.04

4,703.35

4,436.63

Excise Duty

931.31

693.26

403.1

29.18

0

Net Sales

5,220.09

5,616.84

4,290.94

4,674.17

4,436.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.2

1,497.94

81.33

32.28

56.66

View Annually Results

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhruv M Sawhney

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Tarun Sawhney

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Sawhney

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudipto Sarkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

J K Dadoo

Independent Non Exe. Director

SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajender Pal Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kohli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geeta Bhalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meena Hemchandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

Summary

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited is a focused, growing corporation having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The company is among the three largest sugar manufacturers in India, and the market leader in its engineering business comprising steam turbines, high speed gears, gearboxes and water treatment solutions. The Company is engaged in diversified businesses, mainly categorised into two segments - Sugar & allied businesses and Engineering business. Sugar & allied businesses primarily comprises manufacture of sugar and distillation of alcohol. Engineering business primarily comprises manufacture of high speed gears, gearboxes and providing water/waste-water treatment solutions. The other operations mainly include the operations of retail stores at various rural and semi-urban locations pursued by Triveni Retail Ventures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, and trading of various package fast moving consumer goods, including sugar.The company has seven sugar mills in operation at Khataull, Deoband, Sabitagarh, Chandanpur, Raninagal, Milak Naraipur and Ramkola in Uttar Pradesh. They are having turbine manufacturing and gear manufacturing facilities at Bangalore and Mysore and water & waster water treatment business is located at Noida. The company is also having a two co-generations power plants located at their major facilities, namely Khatauli (46 MW) & Deoband (22 MW) and a 160,000 litre per day capacity distillery at Muzaffarnagar. Triveni Engineer
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd share price today?

The Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹447.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is ₹9793.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is 31.23 and 3.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is ₹267.5 and ₹536 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd?

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.75%, 3 Years at 25.91%, 1 Year at 32.11%, 6 Month at 14.15%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 10.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.98 %
Institutions - 14.65 %
Public - 24.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.