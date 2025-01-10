Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.89
21.89
24.18
24.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,869.51
2,637.5
1,750.04
1,439.06
Net Worth
2,891.4
2,659.39
1,774.22
1,463.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1,337.58
840.39
1,510.84
940.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
148
138.16
129.23
133.91
Total Liabilities
4,376.98
3,637.94
3,414.29
2,537.27
Fixed Assets
1,733.85
1,489.64
1,325.66
1,086.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
102.51
53.49
59.18
48.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.46
29.76
38.08
33.06
Networking Capital
2,440.63
1,994.01
1,969.06
1,358.13
Inventories
2,425.79
2,001.79
2,042.49
1,737.77
Inventory Days
174.41
135.99
Sundry Debtors
336.52
384.62
260.59
219.37
Debtor Days
22.25
17.16
Other Current Assets
344.28
350.42
330.14
358.3
Sundry Creditors
-394.59
-440.01
-381.69
-635.63
Creditor Days
32.59
49.74
Other Current Liabilities
-271.37
-302.81
-282.47
-321.68
Cash
72.52
71.04
22.3
10.68
Total Assets
4,376.97
3,637.94
3,414.28
2,537.27
