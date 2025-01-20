iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Key Ratios

406.05
(1.88%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.19

5.35

31.62

19.33

Op profit growth

13.65

2.76

96.88

-47.1

EBIT growth

13.01

0.98

113.83

-51.98

Net profit growth

43.94

-12.08

181.28

-52.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.78

11.94

12.24

8.18

EBIT margin

13.42

10.9

11.37

7

Net profit margin

9.88

6.3

7.55

3.53

RoCE

18.06

17.74

18.75

9.3

RoNW

6.11

5.08

7.33

3.34

RoA

3.32

2.56

3.11

1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.54

12.19

13.52

4.62

Dividend per share

3.25

1.75

1.1

0.25

Cash EPS

14.2

8.91

10.49

2.47

Book value per share

79.12

64.34

53.98

36.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.74

6.93

2.7

8.84

P/CEPS

21.91

9.48

3.48

16.52

P/B

3.93

1.31

0.67

1.11

EV/EBIDTA

13.81

5.13

4.14

7.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.71

-36.07

-25.98

-32.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.21

18.59

23.83

31.86

Inventory days

160.77

142.66

143.94

176.55

Creditor days

-50.78

-62.57

-66.13

-53.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.56

-9.86

-6.36

-2.76

Net debt / equity

0.8

0.62

1.11

1.3

Net debt / op. profit

2.43

1.75

2.75

4.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.63

-73.51

-73.29

-76.82

Employee costs

-7.05

-5.79

-5.76

-6

Other costs

-11.52

-8.75

-8.69

-8.98

