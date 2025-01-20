Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.19
5.35
31.62
19.33
Op profit growth
13.65
2.76
96.88
-47.1
EBIT growth
13.01
0.98
113.83
-51.98
Net profit growth
43.94
-12.08
181.28
-52.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.78
11.94
12.24
8.18
EBIT margin
13.42
10.9
11.37
7
Net profit margin
9.88
6.3
7.55
3.53
RoCE
18.06
17.74
18.75
9.3
RoNW
6.11
5.08
7.33
3.34
RoA
3.32
2.56
3.11
1.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.54
12.19
13.52
4.62
Dividend per share
3.25
1.75
1.1
0.25
Cash EPS
14.2
8.91
10.49
2.47
Book value per share
79.12
64.34
53.98
36.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.74
6.93
2.7
8.84
P/CEPS
21.91
9.48
3.48
16.52
P/B
3.93
1.31
0.67
1.11
EV/EBIDTA
13.81
5.13
4.14
7.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.71
-36.07
-25.98
-32.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.21
18.59
23.83
31.86
Inventory days
160.77
142.66
143.94
176.55
Creditor days
-50.78
-62.57
-66.13
-53.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.56
-9.86
-6.36
-2.76
Net debt / equity
0.8
0.62
1.11
1.3
Net debt / op. profit
2.43
1.75
2.75
4.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.63
-73.51
-73.29
-76.82
Employee costs
-7.05
-5.79
-5.76
-6
Other costs
-11.52
-8.75
-8.69
-8.98
