Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

427.05
(-4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Triven.Engg.Ind. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

529.95

453.7

418.62

159.43

Depreciation

-80.74

-79.08

-74.89

-55.36

Tax paid

-137.8

-158.56

-93.96

-49.69

Working capital

599.58

-311.51

449.41

-386.33

Other operating items

Operating

910.99

-95.45

699.18

-331.95

Capital expenditure

76.81

57.68

365.41

44.18

Free cash flow

987.81

-37.77

1,064.59

-287.76

Equity raised

2,806.93

2,411

1,799.71

1,503.64

Investing

10.65

-24.58

18.55

3.47

Financing

597.24

-589.98

290.36

-448.07

Dividends paid

0

0

27.27

6.44

Net in cash

4,402.63

1,758.66

3,200.48

777.73

