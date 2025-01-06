Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
529.95
453.7
418.62
159.43
Depreciation
-80.74
-79.08
-74.89
-55.36
Tax paid
-137.8
-158.56
-93.96
-49.69
Working capital
599.58
-311.51
449.41
-386.33
Other operating items
Operating
910.99
-95.45
699.18
-331.95
Capital expenditure
76.81
57.68
365.41
44.18
Free cash flow
987.81
-37.77
1,064.59
-287.76
Equity raised
2,806.93
2,411
1,799.71
1,503.64
Investing
10.65
-24.58
18.55
3.47
Financing
597.24
-589.98
290.36
-448.07
Dividends paid
0
0
27.27
6.44
Net in cash
4,402.63
1,758.66
3,200.48
777.73
