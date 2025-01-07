Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,274.34
4,664.02
4,423.57
3,370.7
yoy growth (%)
-8.35
5.43
31.23
19.33
Raw materials
-2,859.15
-3,436.06
-3,251.79
-2,589.53
As % of sales
66.89
73.67
73.51
76.82
Employee costs
-301.23
-270.05
-254.97
-202.4
As % of sales
7.04
5.79
5.76
6
Other costs
-493.2
-407.97
-384.02
-302.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.53
8.74
8.68
8.98
Operating profit
620.74
549.92
532.76
276.05
OPM
14.52
11.79
12.04
8.18
Depreciation
-80.74
-79.08
-74.89
-55.36
Interest expense
-49.48
-51.43
-79.31
-85.33
Other income
39.43
34.3
40.06
24.08
Profit before tax
529.95
453.7
418.62
159.43
Taxes
-137.8
-158.56
-93.96
-49.69
Tax rate
-26
-34.94
-22.44
-31.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
392.15
295.14
324.66
109.74
Exceptional items
-9.99
-21.83
2.82
0
Net profit
382.16
273.3
327.48
109.74
yoy growth (%)
39.82
-16.54
198.4
-53.01
NPM
8.94
5.85
7.4
3.25
