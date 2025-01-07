iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

434.9
(1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:39:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,274.34

4,664.02

4,423.57

3,370.7

yoy growth (%)

-8.35

5.43

31.23

19.33

Raw materials

-2,859.15

-3,436.06

-3,251.79

-2,589.53

As % of sales

66.89

73.67

73.51

76.82

Employee costs

-301.23

-270.05

-254.97

-202.4

As % of sales

7.04

5.79

5.76

6

Other costs

-493.2

-407.97

-384.02

-302.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.53

8.74

8.68

8.98

Operating profit

620.74

549.92

532.76

276.05

OPM

14.52

11.79

12.04

8.18

Depreciation

-80.74

-79.08

-74.89

-55.36

Interest expense

-49.48

-51.43

-79.31

-85.33

Other income

39.43

34.3

40.06

24.08

Profit before tax

529.95

453.7

418.62

159.43

Taxes

-137.8

-158.56

-93.96

-49.69

Tax rate

-26

-34.94

-22.44

-31.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

392.15

295.14

324.66

109.74

Exceptional items

-9.99

-21.83

2.82

0

Net profit

382.16

273.3

327.48

109.74

yoy growth (%)

39.82

-16.54

198.4

-53.01

NPM

8.94

5.85

7.4

3.25

