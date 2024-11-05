Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th December, 2024, has approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd. and Triveni Power Transmission Ltd. and their respective shareholders and creditors under applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 , subject to requisite approvals.

In Term of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries LImited at its meeting held today i.e 5th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following - (a) Unaudited standalone and condsolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (b) Capec of Rs. 20 crore (approx) for enhancement of production capacity of country liquor business.

Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 1st quatter ended June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e. June 20, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the acquisition of 19,07,743 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd., (SSLEL) representing 36.34% of the total shareholding of SSLEL at a price of Rs.235/- per share. With the said acquisition, the Company now cumulatively holds 32,42,879 equity shares, aggregating to 61.77% of the total shareholding of SSLEL. Consequenlty, the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company.

Approved the audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.

