|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Sep 2024
|20 May 2024
|Approved the audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Annual report for the FY 2023-24 along with Notice of 88th AGM of the company scheduled to be held on 13th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)
