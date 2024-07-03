iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

205.62
(1.12%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:30 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open203.6
  • Day's High206.9
  • 52 Wk High322.25
  • Prev. Close203.34
  • Day's Low203.49
  • 52 Wk Low 187.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,471.2
  • P/E15.32
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value326.4
  • EPS13.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,193.49
  • Div. Yield1.97
No Records Found

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

203.6

Prev. Close

203.34

Turnover(Lac.)

2,471.2

Day's High

206.9

Day's Low

203.49

52 Week's High

322.25

52 Week's Low

187.5

Book Value

326.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,193.49

P/E

15.32

EPS

13.26

Divi. Yield

1.97

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

14 Oct 2024|02:06 PM

This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.84%

Non-Promoter- 24.12%

Institutions: 24.12%

Non-Institutions: 38.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.7

79.7

79.7

79.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,531.22

11,883.83

11,589.01

9,064.45

Net Worth

12,610.92

11,963.53

11,668.71

9,144.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7,499.6

7,620.82

8,574.53

6,270.56

yoy growth (%)

-1.59

-11.12

36.74

19.1

Raw materials

-4,794.44

-5,115

-5,801.25

-3,984.01

As % of sales

63.92

67.11

67.65

63.53

Employee costs

-684.31

-714.25

-521.22

-509.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

513.31

126.97

665.41

490.79

Depreciation

-176.44

-170.2

-125.6

-119.12

Tax paid

-95.64

-28.27

-171.73

-15.05

Working capital

-1,098.92

524.8

274.94

92.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.59

-11.12

36.74

19.1

Op profit growth

81.43

-59.5

31.9

16.44

EBIT growth

130.09

-66.74

34.03

23.26

Net profit growth

323.18

-80

3.77

13.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,154.64

11,368.69

9,084.79

7,634.06

7,797.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,154.64

11,368.69

9,084.79

7,634.06

7,797.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

385.31

151.85

182.71

183.83

109.45

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tapan Ray

Independent Director

Ravindra Dholakia

Independent Director

Gauri Kumar

Independent Director

Sudhir Kumar Jain

Chairman & Director

RAJ KUMAR

Managing Director

Kamal Dayani

Additional Director

T Natarajan

Non Executive Director

S J Haider

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC) was incorporated in the year February 15th, 1962. The Company is principally engaged in production of fertilizers and chemicals.During the year 2015, GSFC Agrotech Limited (GATL) was listed as a 100% subsidiary company of GSFC.Caprolactam Quality project (CQ project) was successfully commissioned on 25th February 2018 and officially inaugurated on 28th February 2018. This project is for improvement of quality of extract Caprolactam made Caprolactam-I Plant of GSFC to produce international grade Caprolactam enhancing its quality. GSFC replicated existing Lactam Section of Caprolactam-I Plant which was commissioned in the year 1992 on BASF technology and carried out their role as a Licenser of the process legally. The project is capable of production of 50000 MTPA International grade Caprolactam from Caprolactam extract. The plant started producing International grade Caprolactam from the very first day of its commissioning underlining GSFCs operational capabilities. At full load capacity of this plant, it is expected to produce @1000 MT of additional Caprolactam from lactam extract and @3500 MT of additional Ammonium Sulphate per annum as byproduct. With the commissioning of this project GSFC expects to improve their profitability significantly. It improves operational flexibility and consistent quality of international grade Caprolactam.GSFC successfully commissioned its Film Grade Nylon-6 (Dry blending unit) Project on 26th F
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8193.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 15.32 and 0.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹187.5 and ₹322.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 19.22%, 1 Year at -27.83%, 6 Month at -16.02%, 3 Month at -5.61% and 1 Month at -8.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.84 %
Institutions - 24.12 %
Public - 38.03 %

