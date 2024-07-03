Summary

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC) was incorporated in the year February 15th, 1962. The Company is principally engaged in production of fertilizers and chemicals.During the year 2015, GSFC Agrotech Limited (GATL) was listed as a 100% subsidiary company of GSFC.Caprolactam Quality project (CQ project) was successfully commissioned on 25th February 2018 and officially inaugurated on 28th February 2018. This project is for improvement of quality of extract Caprolactam made Caprolactam-I Plant of GSFC to produce international grade Caprolactam enhancing its quality. GSFC replicated existing Lactam Section of Caprolactam-I Plant which was commissioned in the year 1992 on BASF technology and carried out their role as a Licenser of the process legally. The project is capable of production of 50000 MTPA International grade Caprolactam from Caprolactam extract. The plant started producing International grade Caprolactam from the very first day of its commissioning underlining GSFCs operational capabilities. At full load capacity of this plant, it is expected to produce @1000 MT of additional Caprolactam from lactam extract and @3500 MT of additional Ammonium Sulphate per annum as byproduct. With the commissioning of this project GSFC expects to improve their profitability significantly. It improves operational flexibility and consistent quality of international grade Caprolactam.GSFC successfully commissioned its Film Grade Nylon-6 (Dry blending unit) Project on 26th F

