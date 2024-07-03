Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹203.6
Prev. Close₹203.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,471.2
Day's High₹206.9
Day's Low₹203.49
52 Week's High₹322.25
52 Week's Low₹187.5
Book Value₹326.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,193.49
P/E15.32
EPS13.26
Divi. Yield1.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,531.22
11,883.83
11,589.01
9,064.45
Net Worth
12,610.92
11,963.53
11,668.71
9,144.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,499.6
7,620.82
8,574.53
6,270.56
yoy growth (%)
-1.59
-11.12
36.74
19.1
Raw materials
-4,794.44
-5,115
-5,801.25
-3,984.01
As % of sales
63.92
67.11
67.65
63.53
Employee costs
-684.31
-714.25
-521.22
-509.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
513.31
126.97
665.41
490.79
Depreciation
-176.44
-170.2
-125.6
-119.12
Tax paid
-95.64
-28.27
-171.73
-15.05
Working capital
-1,098.92
524.8
274.94
92.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.59
-11.12
36.74
19.1
Op profit growth
81.43
-59.5
31.9
16.44
EBIT growth
130.09
-66.74
34.03
23.26
Net profit growth
323.18
-80
3.77
13.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,154.64
11,368.69
9,084.79
7,634.06
7,797.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,154.64
11,368.69
9,084.79
7,634.06
7,797.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
385.31
151.85
182.71
183.83
109.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tapan Ray
Independent Director
Ravindra Dholakia
Independent Director
Gauri Kumar
Independent Director
Sudhir Kumar Jain
Chairman & Director
RAJ KUMAR
Managing Director
Kamal Dayani
Additional Director
T Natarajan
Non Executive Director
S J Haider
Reports by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC) was incorporated in the year February 15th, 1962. The Company is principally engaged in production of fertilizers and chemicals.During the year 2015, GSFC Agrotech Limited (GATL) was listed as a 100% subsidiary company of GSFC.Caprolactam Quality project (CQ project) was successfully commissioned on 25th February 2018 and officially inaugurated on 28th February 2018. This project is for improvement of quality of extract Caprolactam made Caprolactam-I Plant of GSFC to produce international grade Caprolactam enhancing its quality. GSFC replicated existing Lactam Section of Caprolactam-I Plant which was commissioned in the year 1992 on BASF technology and carried out their role as a Licenser of the process legally. The project is capable of production of 50000 MTPA International grade Caprolactam from Caprolactam extract. The plant started producing International grade Caprolactam from the very first day of its commissioning underlining GSFCs operational capabilities. At full load capacity of this plant, it is expected to produce @1000 MT of additional Caprolactam from lactam extract and @3500 MT of additional Ammonium Sulphate per annum as byproduct. With the commissioning of this project GSFC expects to improve their profitability significantly. It improves operational flexibility and consistent quality of international grade Caprolactam.GSFC successfully commissioned its Film Grade Nylon-6 (Dry blending unit) Project on 26th F
The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹8193.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is 15.32 and 0.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is ₹187.5 and ₹322.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 19.22%, 1 Year at -27.83%, 6 Month at -16.02%, 3 Month at -5.61% and 1 Month at -8.20%.
