Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,635.17
2,162.53
1,965.25
2,007.75
3,118.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,635.17
2,162.53
1,965.25
2,007.75
3,118.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
153.61
51.66
53.93
83.25
197
Total Income
2,788.78
2,214.19
2,019.18
2,091
3,315.72
Total Expenditure
2,351.59
2,052.64
1,939.4
1,900.14
2,881.43
PBIDT
437.19
161.55
79.78
190.86
434.29
Interest
2.13
1.7
7.03
0.68
1.61
PBDT
435.06
159.85
72.75
190.18
432.68
Depreciation
47.92
47.25
46.6
45.99
45.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.75
12.25
10.96
16.83
79.79
Deferred Tax
47.16
13.03
-9.23
9.37
-1.72
Reported Profit After Tax
298.23
87.32
24.42
117.99
308.91
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.01
-0.29
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
298.22
87.31
24.71
117.99
308.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
298.22
87.31
24.71
117.99
308.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.49
2.19
0.63
2.97
7.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.59
7.47
4.05
9.5
13.92
PBDTM(%)
16.5
7.39
3.7
9.47
13.87
PATM(%)
11.31
4.03
1.24
5.87
9.9
This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.