|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,499.6
7,620.82
8,574.53
6,270.56
yoy growth (%)
-1.59
-11.12
36.74
19.1
Raw materials
-4,794.44
-5,115
-5,801.25
-3,984.01
As % of sales
63.92
67.11
67.65
63.53
Employee costs
-684.31
-714.25
-521.22
-509.26
As % of sales
9.12
9.37
6.07
8.12
Other costs
-1,471.68
-1,488.87
-1,504.67
-1,210.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.62
19.53
17.54
19.3
Operating profit
549.16
302.68
747.38
566.59
OPM
7.32
3.97
8.71
9.03
Depreciation
-176.44
-170.2
-125.6
-119.12
Interest expense
-42.73
-114.69
-61.26
-51.35
Other income
183.33
109.19
104.89
94.66
Profit before tax
513.31
126.97
665.41
490.79
Taxes
-95.64
-28.27
-171.73
-15.05
Tax rate
-18.63
-22.27
-25.8
-3.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
417.67
98.69
493.68
475.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
417.67
98.69
493.68
475.73
yoy growth (%)
323.18
-80
3.77
13.4
NPM
5.56
1.29
5.75
7.58
This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.
