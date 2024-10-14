iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199.19
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7,499.6

7,620.82

8,574.53

6,270.56

yoy growth (%)

-1.59

-11.12

36.74

19.1

Raw materials

-4,794.44

-5,115

-5,801.25

-3,984.01

As % of sales

63.92

67.11

67.65

63.53

Employee costs

-684.31

-714.25

-521.22

-509.26

As % of sales

9.12

9.37

6.07

8.12

Other costs

-1,471.68

-1,488.87

-1,504.67

-1,210.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.62

19.53

17.54

19.3

Operating profit

549.16

302.68

747.38

566.59

OPM

7.32

3.97

8.71

9.03

Depreciation

-176.44

-170.2

-125.6

-119.12

Interest expense

-42.73

-114.69

-61.26

-51.35

Other income

183.33

109.19

104.89

94.66

Profit before tax

513.31

126.97

665.41

490.79

Taxes

-95.64

-28.27

-171.73

-15.05

Tax rate

-18.63

-22.27

-25.8

-3.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

417.67

98.69

493.68

475.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

417.67

98.69

493.68

475.73

yoy growth (%)

323.18

-80

3.77

13.4

NPM

5.56

1.29

5.75

7.58

G S F C : related Articles

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

14 Oct 2024|02:06 PM

This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.

Read More

