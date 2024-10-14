iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

199.19
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

G S F C FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

513.31

126.97

665.41

490.79

Depreciation

-176.44

-170.2

-125.6

-119.12

Tax paid

-95.64

-28.27

-171.73

-15.05

Working capital

-1,098.92

524.8

274.94

92.65

Other operating items

Operating

-857.69

453.28

643.01

449.26

Capital expenditure

67.98

225.64

832.13

199.37

Free cash flow

-789.71

678.92

1,475.14

648.63

Equity raised

15,364.92

13,807.6

13,876.71

13,289.64

Investing

2,260.22

-291.89

-425.17

261.78

Financing

1,219.53

1,900.45

1,292.5

1,403.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

87.66

Net in cash

18,054.96

16,095.09

16,219.19

15,691.4

G S F C : related Articles

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

14 Oct 2024|02:06 PM

This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.

Read More

