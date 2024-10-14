Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.7
79.7
79.7
79.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,531.22
11,883.83
11,589.01
9,064.45
Net Worth
12,610.92
11,963.53
11,668.71
9,144.15
Minority Interest
Debt
5.11
2.39
5.5
36.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
546.96
537.85
922.93
624.56
Total Liabilities
13,162.99
12,503.77
12,597.14
9,805.48
Fixed Assets
2,778.77
2,773.16
2,831.65
2,915.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,956.19
5,278.6
6,265.06
4,283.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
100.44
64.76
320.13
384.82
Networking Capital
2,047.63
2,964.41
2,864.47
2,009.66
Inventories
1,205.74
1,175.66
1,298.86
908.04
Inventory Days
44.19
Sundry Debtors
501.98
491.51
358.99
478.57
Debtor Days
23.29
Other Current Assets
2,157.02
2,631.12
2,904.57
2,220.94
Sundry Creditors
-882.35
-700.67
-877.56
-602.76
Creditor Days
29.33
Other Current Liabilities
-934.76
-633.21
-820.39
-995.13
Cash
2,279.96
1,422.83
315.81
212.09
Total Assets
13,162.99
12,503.76
12,597.12
9,805.48
This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.Read More
