date of AGM - 24th September 2024 book closure from 10th September, 2024 to 24th September, 2024 dividend payment - on or after 30th September, 2024 The Company has fixed Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 as cut-off date to enable shareholders to exercise their right to vote by electronic means during e-voting period on all resolutions set forth in the notice of 62nd AGM. Read less.. dividend, if approved by shareholders at 62nd AGM will be paid on or after 30th September, 2024 to those members whose names appear on the register of members on record date i.e. 9th September, 2024 dividend, if approved by shareholders at 62nd AGM will be paid on or after 30th September, 2024 to those members whose names appear on the register of members on record date i.e. 9th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) We are enclosing herewith the Proceedings of the 62nd AGM of the Company held on 24.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) voting results of 62nd AGM and consolidated report of the Scrutinizer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)