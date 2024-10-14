|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|in continuation of our letter dated 13th August, 2024, kindly note that the Board have approved the appointment of Shri S J Haider as Director.
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Intimation for Appointment of Cost Auditor Intimation of Change in Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) & Sr. Management Personnel (SMP) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of Dividend if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) The Board of Directors of the Compony have approved Dividend at Rs.4/- per Share (200%) Appointment of Auditor/s. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|2 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Rescheduling the date of Board Meeting for considering the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine Month ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Q3 & Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Submission of unaudited Financial result for the Quarter & Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Appointment of Shri Kamal Dayani, IAS as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
