Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

190.81
(0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

G S F C CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202416 Oct 2024
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
in continuation of our letter dated 13th August, 2024, kindly note that the Board have approved the appointment of Shri S J Haider as Director.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Intimation for Appointment of Cost Auditor Intimation of Change in Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) & Sr. Management Personnel (SMP)
Board Meeting21 May 202419 Apr 2024
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of Dividend if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors of the Compony have approved Dividend at Rs.4/- per Share (200%) Appointment of Auditor/s.
Board Meeting6 Feb 20242 Jan 2024
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Rescheduling the date of Board Meeting for considering the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine Month ended 31.12.2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Q3 & Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Submission of unaudited Financial result for the Quarter & Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 Appointment of Shri Kamal Dayani, IAS as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

G S F C: Related News

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

GSFC Unveils New Production Plant for Hydroxylamine Sulphate Crystal

14 Oct 2024|02:06 PM

This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.

