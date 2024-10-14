Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

in continuation of our letter dated 13th August, 2024, kindly note that the Board have approved the appointment of Shri S J Haider as Director.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Intimation for Appointment of Cost Auditor Intimation of Change in Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) & Sr. Management Personnel (SMP) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of Dividend if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) The Board of Directors of the Compony have approved Dividend at Rs.4/- per Share (200%) Appointment of Auditor/s. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 2 Jan 2024