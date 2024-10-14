|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Compony have approved Dividend at Rs.4/- per Share (200%) Monday, 9th September, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement for payment of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)
This new plant boasts an impressive annual production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes.Read More
