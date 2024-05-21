TO THE MEMBERS OF GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 201 5, as amended, ("Ind AS") and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions: Principal Audit Procedures The company has material uncertain tax positions for liability of Rs.23,781.76 Lakhs including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedure included: • Evaluated the related accounting policy for provisioning for tax exposures and obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands up to the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management. • Evaluated auditees response /opinion taken from various tax experts by auditee to challenge the underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. We also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. • Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at March 31, 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. We evaluated the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, the results of managements assessment were considered to be consistent with the outcome of our procedures. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of property, plant and equipment: Principal Audit Procedures The Company has discontinued its operations at Fiber & Polymer unit due to non-viability of its products. Carrying Value of the assets of the Fiber & Polymer unit as on March 31, 2024 works out to Rs.4,688.93 Lakhs & Rs.135.28 Lakhs respectively. We have considered this issue to be a key audit matter because the analysis performed by management requires the use of complex estimates and judgments regarding the future earnings performances / recoverable amount of the currently discontinued units to which the aforementioned assets belong. Our audit procedure included: • Evaluated the managements various viable proposals, impairment calculations, assessing the net recoverable value of the currently discontinued units used in the models, and the process by which they were drawn up, including comparing them to the latest circle rates of the Land, and testing the underlying calculations. Based on our audit procedures, we found managements assessment in determining the carrying value of the property, plant and equipment of Fiber and Polymer unit to be reasonable. Refer Note 48(i) to the standalone financial statements. Assessment of implications of Government policies/notifications on recognition of subsidy revenue and its recoverability: Principal Audit Procedures During the year, the company has recognised subsidy revenue amounting to Rs.3,53,338.54 Lakhs and the aggregate amount of subsidy receivable as at March 31, 2024 is Rs.1,10,630.80 Lakhs. The amount of subsidy income and the balance receivable are significant to the standalone financial statements. We focused on this area since the recognition of subsidy revenue and the assessment of recoverability of the related subsidy receivables is subject to significant judgments of the management. The areas of subjectivity and judgment include interpretation and satisfaction of conditions specified in the notifications / policies in the estimation of timing and amount of recognition of subsidy revenue, likelihood of recoverability and allowance if any in relation to the outstanding subsidy receivables. Our audit procedure included: • Understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in recognition of subsidy revenue and assessment of the recoverability of outstanding subsidy. • Evaluated the managements assessment regarding reasonable certainty of complying with the relevant conditions as specified in the notifications / policies. We also reviewed the calculation of urea concession income including escalation / de-escalation adjustments as per relevant policy parameters in this regard. • We assessed the reasonableness of the recoverability of subsidy receivable by reviewing the managements analysis and information used to determine the recoverability of subsidy receivable, ageing of receivables and historical collection trends and evaluated adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements assessment of implications of government notifications / policies on recognition of subsidy revenue and its recoverability was considered to be reasonable. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers": Principal Audit Procedures The company primarily manufactures and sells a number of fertilizer and chemical products to its customers, mainly through its own distribution network. Sales contracts specifically w.r.t Bill and Hold transaction contains constructive obligation for transfer of control to the buyer. As per the terms of the contract with the customers, the company used to recognize the sale based on the invoicing and considering the transfer of control and other criteria set out in para B81 of Ind AS 115. Refer Note 45 to the standalone financial statements.c Our audit procedure: • Focused on transactions occurring within proximity of the year end in the Fertilizer segment, obtaining evidence to support the appropriate timing of revenue recognition based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts, delivery documents and dealers confirmation. Based on the above procedures performed, we found managements assessment in recognizing the revenue for Bill & Hold transactions are to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report (i.e. the Boards Report and Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information) but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors Responsibilities Related to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 1 43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B” to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 1 97(1 6) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid/provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note no 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. Provision has been made in the standalone financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year, is in compliance with section 1 23 of the Act.

As stated in note 20 to the standalone financial statement, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 1 23 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies(accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our Report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets;

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, Capital Work in Progress and relevant details of Right- of-Use Assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and expla nation

given by the management, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the standalone financial statements as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company, except for following: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Description of immovable properties taken on lease Gross Carrying Value (as at the Balance Sheet Date) Carrying Value (as at the Balance Sheet Date) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company* Dahej Land 30,860.19 27,372.98 No 99 The Lease deed execution is pending because of technical issues like Gaucher land, land occupied by Canal & wells/approachr oads, etc. *(not in dispute)

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated nor pending against the Company as of March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) In respect of Inventories

a) Inventories, except goods-in-transit, were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupee, in aggregate, from banks during the year, on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) In respect of Investment made, guarantee or security provided or grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liabilities Partnership or any other parties :

a) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loans during the year as follows: (1 in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount of loan given during the year: - Employees 2,306.15 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above case: - Employees 25,335.95

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of therecords of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or freshloans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order does not arise.

(iv) The Company has not given any loans, investments, guarantee and security under Section 185 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and consequently the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order does not arise.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 1 48 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as on March 31, 2024.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, detail of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below: (1 in Lakhs)

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum of dispute Period to which the amount relates Total Amount (excl. interest and penalty) Unpaid Amount (excl. interest and penalty) Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty CESTAT-HO F.Y. 2014-15 12.75 12.29 Pr. Commissioner, CGST, Surat F.Y. 2009-13 367.42 339.86 Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 1991-95 80.20 80.20 Customs Act,1962 Customs Duty CESTAT F.Y. 2016-17 0.96 0.86 Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2017-18 F.Y. 2019-22 1,135.20 1,050.06 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Jt. Commissioner, CGST, Vadodara F.Y. 2013-18 162.65 150.45 Supreme Court-FU F.Y. 2010-13 11.51 10.36 CESTAT-FU F.Y. 2005-12 134.95 67.95 CESTAT-HO F.Y. 2016-18 0.59 0.53 Dy. Commissioner, CGST, Surat F.Y. 2013-16 44.05 39.95 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Gujarat Value Added Tax Joint/Dy Commissioner F.Y. 2007-08 F.Y. 2012-13 363.87 303.87 GVAT Tribunal F.Y. 2006-07 F.Y. 2009-10 F.Y.2011-12 121.55 (35.45) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax Additional Commissioner, Sales Tax F.Y. 1998-99 0.14 0.14 Assistant Commissioner, West Bengal F.Y. 1995-96 F.Y. 1997-98 2.21 2.21 Joint/Dy Commissioner F.Y. 2006-08 753.35 639.86 Tribunal F.Y. 2008-11 1,024.92 744.92 Bihar GST Act, 2017 GST Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2017-21 163.32 139.95 UP GST Act, 2017 GST Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2017-18 39.29 35.30 Central GST Act, 2017 GST Commissioner (Appeals) F.Y. 2017-18 28.23 22.58

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions / previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment

of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order does not arise. b) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order does not arise.

c) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order does not arise.

d) On the overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On the overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order does not arise.

f) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order does not arise.

(x) a) During the year, the Company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order does not arise. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order does not arise.

(xi) a) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the explanation provided to us, no fraud by the

Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (1 2) of Section 1 43 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 201 4 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 1 88 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date, for the period of the audit.

(xv) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) In respect of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

a) In our opinion and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) &(c) of the Order does not arise.

b) In our opinion and explanation given to us, the group does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order does not arise.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order does not arise.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility on other than ongoing projects

requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility amount as at the end of the Balance sheet date to special account within period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

(xxi) In respect of below mentioned companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, whose audits under Section 143 of the Act has not been completed, the CARO report as applicable in respect of those entities are not available and consequently have not been provided to us as on the date of this audit report.

Name of the Company CIN Nature of Relationship GSFC Agrotech Ltd. U36109GJ201 2PLC069694 Subsidiary Company Vadodara Jal Sanchay Pvt Ltd. U41000GJ2020PTC114896 Subsidiary Company Gujarat Port and Logistics Company Ltd. U63010GJ2020PLC112471 Subsidiary Company Vadodara Enviro Channel Ltd. U51395GJ1999PLC036886 Associate Company Gujarat Green Revolution Company Ltd. U63020GJ1998PLC035039 Associate Company Karnalyte Resources Inc. Not Applicable Foreign Associate

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 201 3.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, "the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

