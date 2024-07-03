Summary

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) incorporated in August 21, 1991 and promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is an Agro Processing conglomerate and the pioneers in Maize products and Edible Oils, with various manufacturing plants in States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. The Company is at the forefront in offering a one-stop solution for ingredients to various Food, Pharmaceutical, and Animal Nutrition industries globally. Its products includes Solvent Extraction comprising of all types of Oil Seed Processing, Edible Oil Refining, Cotton Yarn Spinning, Maize based Starch and its derivatives, Wheat Processing / Cattle Feed and Power Generation through Wind Mills, Bio gas, Thermal Power & Solar Plant mainly for internal consumption. The Company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs.3.78 crores in April 1992. The issue was to part-finance a project for crushing castor seed, setting up a refinery and to meet working capital requirements. The company has formed a strong technical department to continuously monitor energy consumption and plan and execute energy conservation schemes. Effective steps are being taken for overall technological upgradation of the plant and machinery. The companys soya flakes plant commenced commercial production in Dec95 and the vanaspati ghee project in the year 1996-97. During 1998-99, Gujarat Ambuja Cotspin and Gujarat Ambuja Proteins were amalgamated with the company. The company converted its two Solvent Extract

