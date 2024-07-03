Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹127.02
Prev. Close₹127.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹611.28
Day's High₹127.26
Day's Low₹121.8
52 Week's High₹210.6
52 Week's Low₹117.77
Book Value₹63.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,653.12
P/E17.22
EPS7.38
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.87
22.93
22.93
22.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,723.24
2,411.13
2,104.29
1,642.61
Net Worth
2,769.11
2,434.06
2,127.22
1,665.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,670.31
4,705.3
3,816.59
3,364.43
yoy growth (%)
-0.74
23.28
13.43
0.92
Raw materials
-3,221.18
-3,490.28
-3,007.47
-2,539.47
As % of sales
68.97
74.17
78.79
75.47
Employee costs
-147.77
-127.81
-101.91
-98.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
638.17
452.47
181.35
232.16
Depreciation
-97.33
-103.25
-100.78
-76.29
Tax paid
-162.73
-114.33
-35.51
-52.28
Working capital
-136.76
126.57
-145.67
135.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.74
23.28
13.43
0.92
Op profit growth
29
89.08
-11.21
17.16
EBIT growth
40.5
140.6
-23.85
12.57
Net profit growth
40.6
131.85
-18.92
13.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,926.7
4,908.99
4,670.31
4,705.3
3,816.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,926.7
4,908.99
4,670.31
4,705.3
3,816.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
144.72
74.01
54.06
28.85
9.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish V Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sulochana V Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sandeep N Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
V S Das
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeepbhai Singhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhin Choksey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Maitri Kirankumar Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpesh Dave
Reports by Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) incorporated in August 21, 1991 and promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is an Agro Processing conglomerate and the pioneers in Maize products and Edible Oils, with various manufacturing plants in States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. The Company is at the forefront in offering a one-stop solution for ingredients to various Food, Pharmaceutical, and Animal Nutrition industries globally. Its products includes Solvent Extraction comprising of all types of Oil Seed Processing, Edible Oil Refining, Cotton Yarn Spinning, Maize based Starch and its derivatives, Wheat Processing / Cattle Feed and Power Generation through Wind Mills, Bio gas, Thermal Power & Solar Plant mainly for internal consumption. The Company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs.3.78 crores in April 1992. The issue was to part-finance a project for crushing castor seed, setting up a refinery and to meet working capital requirements. The company has formed a strong technical department to continuously monitor energy consumption and plan and execute energy conservation schemes. Effective steps are being taken for overall technological upgradation of the plant and machinery. The companys soya flakes plant commenced commercial production in Dec95 and the vanaspati ghee project in the year 1996-97. During 1998-99, Gujarat Ambuja Cotspin and Gujarat Ambuja Proteins were amalgamated with the company. The company converted its two Solvent Extract
Read More
The Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is ₹5653.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is 17.22 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is ₹117.77 and ₹210.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.55%, 3 Years at 15.10%, 1 Year at -29.13%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at -0.77% and 1 Month at 0.26%.
