Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Share Price

123.25
(-2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127.02
  • Day's High127.26
  • 52 Wk High210.6
  • Prev. Close127.02
  • Day's Low121.8
  • 52 Wk Low 117.77
  • Turnover (lac)611.28
  • P/E17.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value63.56
  • EPS7.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,653.12
  • Div. Yield0.28
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

127.02

Prev. Close

127.02

Turnover(Lac.)

611.28

Day's High

127.26

Day's Low

121.8

52 Week's High

210.6

52 Week's Low

117.77

Book Value

63.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,653.12

P/E

17.22

EPS

7.38

Divi. Yield

0.28

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Corporate Action

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.35

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.84%

Non-Promoter- 2.62%

Institutions: 2.62%

Non-Institutions: 33.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.87

22.93

22.93

22.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,723.24

2,411.13

2,104.29

1,642.61

Net Worth

2,769.11

2,434.06

2,127.22

1,665.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,670.31

4,705.3

3,816.59

3,364.43

yoy growth (%)

-0.74

23.28

13.43

0.92

Raw materials

-3,221.18

-3,490.28

-3,007.47

-2,539.47

As % of sales

68.97

74.17

78.79

75.47

Employee costs

-147.77

-127.81

-101.91

-98.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

638.17

452.47

181.35

232.16

Depreciation

-97.33

-103.25

-100.78

-76.29

Tax paid

-162.73

-114.33

-35.51

-52.28

Working capital

-136.76

126.57

-145.67

135.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.74

23.28

13.43

0.92

Op profit growth

29

89.08

-11.21

17.16

EBIT growth

40.5

140.6

-23.85

12.57

Net profit growth

40.6

131.85

-18.92

13.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,926.7

4,908.99

4,670.31

4,705.3

3,816.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,926.7

4,908.99

4,670.31

4,705.3

3,816.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

144.72

74.01

54.06

28.85

9.53

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish V Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sulochana V Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sandeep N Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

V S Das

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeepbhai Singhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhin Choksey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Maitri Kirankumar Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpesh Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) incorporated in August 21, 1991 and promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is an Agro Processing conglomerate and the pioneers in Maize products and Edible Oils, with various manufacturing plants in States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. The Company is at the forefront in offering a one-stop solution for ingredients to various Food, Pharmaceutical, and Animal Nutrition industries globally. Its products includes Solvent Extraction comprising of all types of Oil Seed Processing, Edible Oil Refining, Cotton Yarn Spinning, Maize based Starch and its derivatives, Wheat Processing / Cattle Feed and Power Generation through Wind Mills, Bio gas, Thermal Power & Solar Plant mainly for internal consumption. The Company came out with a public issue aggregating Rs.3.78 crores in April 1992. The issue was to part-finance a project for crushing castor seed, setting up a refinery and to meet working capital requirements. The company has formed a strong technical department to continuously monitor energy consumption and plan and execute energy conservation schemes. Effective steps are being taken for overall technological upgradation of the plant and machinery. The companys soya flakes plant commenced commercial production in Dec95 and the vanaspati ghee project in the year 1996-97. During 1998-99, Gujarat Ambuja Cotspin and Gujarat Ambuja Proteins were amalgamated with the company. The company converted its two Solvent Extract
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is ₹5653.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is 17.22 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is ₹117.77 and ₹210.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd?

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.55%, 3 Years at 15.10%, 1 Year at -29.13%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at -0.77% and 1 Month at 0.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.84 %
Institutions - 2.62 %
Public - 33.53 %

