|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,670.31
4,705.3
3,816.59
3,364.43
yoy growth (%)
-0.74
23.28
13.43
0.92
Raw materials
-3,221.18
-3,490.28
-3,007.47
-2,539.47
As % of sales
68.97
74.17
78.79
75.47
Employee costs
-147.77
-127.81
-101.91
-98.37
As % of sales
3.16
2.71
2.67
2.92
Other costs
-614.22
-554.55
-425.51
-409.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.15
11.78
11.14
12.16
Operating profit
687.14
532.66
281.7
317.28
OPM
14.71
11.32
7.38
9.43
Depreciation
-97.33
-103.25
-100.78
-76.29
Interest expense
-5.68
-5.77
-9.1
-17.94
Other income
54.04
28.83
9.53
9.11
Profit before tax
638.17
452.47
181.35
232.16
Taxes
-162.73
-114.33
-35.51
-52.28
Tax rate
-25.49
-25.26
-19.58
-22.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
475.44
338.14
145.84
179.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
475.44
338.14
145.84
179.88
yoy growth (%)
40.6
131.85
-18.92
13.45
NPM
10.18
7.18
3.82
5.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
