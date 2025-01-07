iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|02:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,670.31

4,705.3

3,816.59

3,364.43

yoy growth (%)

-0.74

23.28

13.43

0.92

Raw materials

-3,221.18

-3,490.28

-3,007.47

-2,539.47

As % of sales

68.97

74.17

78.79

75.47

Employee costs

-147.77

-127.81

-101.91

-98.37

As % of sales

3.16

2.71

2.67

2.92

Other costs

-614.22

-554.55

-425.51

-409.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.15

11.78

11.14

12.16

Operating profit

687.14

532.66

281.7

317.28

OPM

14.71

11.32

7.38

9.43

Depreciation

-97.33

-103.25

-100.78

-76.29

Interest expense

-5.68

-5.77

-9.1

-17.94

Other income

54.04

28.83

9.53

9.11

Profit before tax

638.17

452.47

181.35

232.16

Taxes

-162.73

-114.33

-35.51

-52.28

Tax rate

-25.49

-25.26

-19.58

-22.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

475.44

338.14

145.84

179.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

475.44

338.14

145.84

179.88

yoy growth (%)

40.6

131.85

-18.92

13.45

NPM

10.18

7.18

3.82

5.34

