Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.87
22.93
22.93
22.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,723.24
2,411.13
2,104.29
1,642.61
Net Worth
2,769.11
2,434.06
2,127.22
1,665.54
Minority Interest
Debt
197.02
226.65
278.07
163.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
80.57
64.23
53.7
51.88
Total Liabilities
3,046.7
2,724.94
2,458.99
1,880.89
Fixed Assets
1,189.09
1,129.26
1,016.96
837.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
849.5
665.2
725.69
191.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.82
6.81
8.21
8.12
Networking Capital
982.39
820.97
690.16
746.27
Inventories
785.85
665.1
666.16
723.41
Inventory Days
52.06
56.11
Sundry Debtors
321.76
277.96
224.41
225.38
Debtor Days
17.53
17.48
Other Current Assets
137.95
111.47
112.83
98.97
Sundry Creditors
-180.9
-158.12
-199.95
-185.44
Creditor Days
15.62
14.38
Other Current Liabilities
-82.27
-75.43
-113.29
-116.05
Cash
18.9
102.7
17.97
97.85
Total Assets
3,046.7
2,724.94
2,458.99
1,880.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.