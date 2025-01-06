iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

123.08
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025

Guj. Ambuja Exp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

638.17

452.47

181.35

232.16

Depreciation

-97.33

-103.25

-100.78

-76.29

Tax paid

-162.73

-114.33

-35.51

-52.28

Working capital

-136.76

126.57

-145.67

135.01

Other operating items

Operating

241.35

361.46

-100.61

238.6

Capital expenditure

130.85

23.31

164.69

235.55

Free cash flow

372.2

384.78

64.08

474.15

Equity raised

3,271.46

2,608

2,157.11

1,660.03

Investing

534.09

169.47

-20.49

-4.51

Financing

136.08

32.35

-486.79

254.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.32

Net in cash

4,313.83

3,194.6

1,713.91

2,394.08

