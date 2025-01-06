Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
638.17
452.47
181.35
232.16
Depreciation
-97.33
-103.25
-100.78
-76.29
Tax paid
-162.73
-114.33
-35.51
-52.28
Working capital
-136.76
126.57
-145.67
135.01
Other operating items
Operating
241.35
361.46
-100.61
238.6
Capital expenditure
130.85
23.31
164.69
235.55
Free cash flow
372.2
384.78
64.08
474.15
Equity raised
3,271.46
2,608
2,157.11
1,660.03
Investing
534.09
169.47
-20.49
-4.51
Financing
136.08
32.35
-486.79
254.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.32
Net in cash
4,313.83
3,194.6
1,713.91
2,394.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.